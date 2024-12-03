'Had no intention of...': Melon issues public statement amid controversy due to BTS' SUGA's exclusion from 2024 MMA VCR

A new controversy erupted after fans spotted that SUGA was excluded from the 2024 Melon Music Awards VCR honoring BTS' legacy. Many connected it to the DUI incident he was embroiled in a few months ago. However, fans questioned the ceremony organizers' intention as the case was long resolved. Melon has issued a public statement explaining what really happened.

On December 2, Melon responded, "The VCR you inquired about was confirmed to have been created focusing on the history of MMA award-winning moments. However, during the process of referencing multiple award-winning moments, we apologize for not being able to include all members equally in the video."

They added that they had no intention of excluding any specific member, as all seven BTS members appear in the MV footage they aired.

However, fans are not satisfied with Melon's response. Many have called it an 'excuse', demanding a re-edit and new upload of the video, which is available on YouTube. ARMYs are questioning how the ceremony organizers failed to include even one footage of SUGA in the VCR when they had no intention of excluding him.

Read Melon's full statement and fan reaction here:

For the unversed, the controversy stemmed from VCR footage that was presented at the 2024 Melon Music Awards on November 30. The ceremony honored BTS with a compilation of their winning awards at MMA. However, fans noticed that SUGA was missing from any of the footage, as if he was carefully edited out or the organizers didn't include any clip of him. Frustrated ARMYs took to X (formerly Twitter) and started trending hashtags like 'BTS is Seven', demanding an answer from Melon.

Advertisement

Many even linked it to SUGA's DUI controversy that made headlines back in August. The rapper was spotted riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. Later, a report claimed that his blood alcohol content at the time of the incident was around 0.227%. This raised many eyebrows as it is almost eight times higher than the legal limit in South Korea. However, the police never confirmed the figure. Later, the case was resolved through a summary indictment (without formal trial), leading to SUGA paying a 15 million KRW fine.

ALSO READ: K-media accuses Min Hee Jin of ‘instructing’ NewJeans to hold livestream, using ‘love spells’ by Shaman to climb ladder and more