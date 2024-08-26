Former EXO's Tao announces engagement to ex-SM Ent trainee Xu Yiyang after 'daring' proposal; Watch

In a heartwarming moment that has captivated fans worldwide, former EXO member Z.Tao, also known as TAO, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Xu Yiyang, following an emotional and heartfelt proposal. The significant moment unfolded on a recent episode of TAO's variety show, Dare Or Not, where the idol bared his soul in a tearful declaration of love.

The proposal, now going viral across social media, saw TAO expressing his deep feelings for Xu Yiyang, a former SM Entertainment trainee. His words were filled with sincerity as he reflected on their journey together, saying, "From when we first met until this moment, from the start of our journey, everything had already been decided. You are the one who will be with me until the end. My entire life, this lifetime, every day, every moment, every night, I want that person to be you. So, this is my last challenge on the show. I dare to marry you, do you dare to accept?"

The moment was both tender and intense, as TAO put his heart on the line in front of the cameras and his audience, making it one of the most memorable moments in his career. Xu Yiyang, clearly moved by the proposal, responded with a simple yet powerful, “I dare to,” sealing the engagement with her acceptance.

Take a look at the heart-fluttering moment here;

The couple's relationship has been in the public eye since they first announced they were dating on July 14, 2024. Their love story has captured the hearts of fans, who have been following their journey closely. TAO, who first rose to fame as a member of the iconic K-pop group EXO under SM Entertainment, has since carved out a successful solo career in music and entertainment in China. Xu Yiyang, on the other hand, is a former SM Entertainment trainee who has been building her own career in the entertainment industry.

As TAO and Xu Yiyang prepare to embark on this new journey together, their fans continue to shower them with love and support, celebrating the union of two beloved figures in the entertainment world. This daring proposal on Dare Or Not will undoubtedly be remembered as a moment of pure, unfiltered love.

