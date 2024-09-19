Former LABOUM member Haein and non-celebrity husband share joyful news of pregnancy with second child

LABOUM's ex-member Haein and her husband announced their second pregnancy. The couple had gotten married in a private wedding ceremony on November 26, 2023. They have known each other since they were 19. They gave birth to a healthy baby girl in May 2024 and shared adorable pictures.

On September 19, LABOUM's member Haein and her non-celebrity husband announced that they are expecting their second child. She took to Instagram and shared pictures of the sonogram while sharing the joyful news. She also explained that they had always planned for a second child but it came earlier than expected.

They gave birth to an adorable baby daughter with her husband in May 2024. The idol tied the knot with her husband who is not a celebrity and is the same age as her in November 2023. They have known each other since they were 19 and their relationship blossomed from friendship. Haein took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures of her newborn daughter on her story. Here is a look at the pictures shared by her.

Haein met her fiancé when they were 19 and have been together since. After the wedding ceremony, Haein shared that it felt like fate and more than anything else, she is happy to be with him and feels that she has started smiling more. She stated that they were lucky to have a child and she was touched when she first heard the heartbeat. She also remarked that she realized that her responsibilities and joys have increased.

LABOUM is a four-member K-pop girl group which includes Haein, Jinyea, Soyeon and Solbin. Former members Yulhee and Yujeong departed from the group in 2017 and 2021 respectively. Since 2022, the group has been on a hiatus.

LABOUM made their debut in 2014 with Petit Macaron which was followed by the music video of the title track Pit-A-Pat. In September 2023 it was reported that the group would go on an indefinite hiatus. The members reunited for Haein's wedding.

