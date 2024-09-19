Nam Joo Hyuk gets discharged from military; Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actor greets fans with warm smile

Nam Joo Hyuk was discharged from the military after serving his mandatory time. The actor was enlisted in the military in March 2023 as a conscripted police officer. Fans eagerly anticipate the actor's comeback project. He is known for his roles in dramas like Twenty-Five, Twenty-One and Start Up.

On September 19, actor Nam Joo Hyuk fulfilled his mandatory military service and was finally discharged. The actor was greeted by eager fans as he left the base and also received gifts and bouquets from them to celebrate the occasion. Nam Joo Hyuk showed off his warm and vibrant smile as he briefly interacted with the fans.

See Nam Joo Hyuk greet his fans with a bright smile below:

Nam Joo Hyuk was last seen in Vigilante which also marked his first action series. It will be interesting to see what kind of project the actor picks next. Fans eagerly await his comeback.

As reported in June, Nam Joo Hyuk has been offered the lead role in the upcoming fantasy drama Donggung. His agency Management SOOP confirmed the report and stated that the role is under review and nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Nam Joo Hyuk made his debut in 2014 with the drama Surplus Princess. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. His latest two dramas Start-Up, with Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with Kim Tae Ri became mega hits internationally.

The 2023 drama Vigilante marked his first venture into the action genre. The actor is also known for his roles in The Light in Your Eyes, The Bride of Habaek, The School Nurse Files and more.

