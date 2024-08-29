Former NCT member Taeil is under investigation for sexual crimes since June; victim is said to be adult woman, reveals police

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

The Bangbae Police Station has confirmed that former NCT member Taeil has been under investigation since June. On the morning of August 29 KST, a spokesperson from the Seoul Bangbae Police Station said that Taeil was "reported for a sexual offense in June" and that the investigation is still in progress.

On August 28, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil had been removed from NCT due to unspecified sexual crimes. The Bangbae Police Station confirmed to KBS that Taeil was booked for these crimes in June, though they did not provide further details.

The day before, police refuted online rumors claiming that Taeil had committed a sexual offense against a minor of the same sex. The Bangbae Police Station clarified that the victim in this case is an adult woman. The police have not disclosed specific charges or the timing of the alleged crime.

On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment issued an official notice on their social media channels announcing that Taeil had been removed from NCT due to accusations in a criminal sexual crime case. The statement from the agency confirmed that Taeil was facing allegations related to a sexual crime. SM Entertainment noted that, while they were still verifying the details, they acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and decided it was no longer possible for him to continue with team activities.

The statement also mentioned that after detailed discussions with Taeil, it was decided he would leave the group. SM Entertainment assured that Taeil is fully cooperating with the police investigation and promised to provide updates as the investigation progresses. Finally, the agency apologized for the controversy caused by their artist.

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, NCT’s official Instagram accounts, including those for NCT 127, unfollowed Taeil’s personal account. This action was soon mirrored by several individual members, indicating a clear attempt to distance themselves from the scandal.

Taeyong was among the first to unfollow Taeil and went further by unfollowing all other accounts he had previously followed. He also deleted multiple photos featuring Taeil, including those from a post shared on April 15 during his military send-off. Following Taeyong’s actions, Doyoung also unfollowed Taeil and cleared his entire following list and others followed suit.

Taeil made his debut with NCT through NCT U in April 2016 and later joined NCT 127, making his debut with the group on July 7, 2016, with their first EP, NCT #127. He was part of the initial lineup for NCT 127. NCT 127 is globally recognized for its experimental hip-hop music, which has made a significant impact in K-pop. The group is celebrated for its impressive rapping, vocals, and stage presence, as well as for its intricate choreography since their debut.

