Taeil sexual crime case: Police confirm investigating ex-NCT member, clarifies no same-sex minors involved

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

Taeil has recently departed from NCT due to sexual crime accusations in an official statement by SM Entertainment. The case is currently under investigation, and they have given their initial comments. The authorities have clarified that the K-pop idol is not involved in sexual crimes against minors of the same gender as him.

On August 28, 2024, the Bangbae Police Station shared statements regarding Taeil’s sexual crime allegations. The officers have informed that an ongoing investigation is taking place involving the K-pop idol who has been accused of having connections with sexual crimes. However, they have clarified that the victims do not involve minors who are the same gender as him.

Moreover, Lee In Chun, the director of the youth and women’s division at the Bangbae Police Station, stated that she was currently at home after work and could only check the information uploaded to the server the day after. More details about the case will most likely be revealed on August 29, 2024.

On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment issued an official statement regarding Taeil, revealing that he has been charged in a criminal case related to sexual offenses. After gathering the facts and recognizing the gravity of the situation, the company determined that Taeil could no longer remain a part of the team.

Following discussions with Taeil, he has decided to leave the group. The K-pop idol has been fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation, and further comments will be provided as the investigation progresses. The company also expressed deep apologies for any offense caused by their artist.

Taeil made his debut as a K-pop idol in NCT and became a permanent member of NCT 127. Formed by SM Entertainment, NCT 127 made its official debut with the mini-album NCT #127. The group's current members include Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Johnny. Some of the group's most popular songs are Cherry Bomb, Kick It, Sticker and more.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

