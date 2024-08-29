Taeil sexual crime case timeline: Exit from group, NCT members unfollow spree, police statement and halted promotions

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

In a shocking turn of events, on August 28, Taeil, now a former member of NCT, found himself at the center of an alleged sexual crime scandal, leading to his abrupt exit from the group. As the news broke, fellow members distanced themselves with a rapid unfollow spree amid police investigations, and a pause in the group members’ activities paints a picture of the group grappling with a serious controversy. Here's a detailed look at the timeline of this unfolding scandal so far.

Official announcement of Taeil’s exit from NCT

On August 28, SM Entertainment took to social media to announce that Taeil had been removed from NCT due to his alleged involvement in a criminal investigation concerning sexual offenses. The company stated that the severity of the allegations left them with no choice but to sever Taeil’s ties with the group. The announcement marked a significant turning point for the popular K-pop group, as Taeil had been a prominent member since their debut.

NCT members unfollow Taeil on social media

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, NCT’s official Instagram accounts, including those for NCT 127, unfollowed Taeil’s personal account. This move was soon mirrored by several individual members, signaling a clear attempt to distance themselves from the scandal.

Taeyong was one of the first to unfollow Taeil and went a step further by unfollowing all other accounts he had previously followed. He also deleted multiple photos that featured Taeil, including images from a post shared on April 15 during his military send-off. Following Taeyong’s actions, Doyoung also unfollowed Taeil and cleared his following list entirely.

Other members, such as Haechan and Johnny, opted to unfollow Taeil’s account specifically without making broader changes to their social media presence. Winwin, who is also a member of NCT and WayV, followed suit by unfollowing Taeil, while Mark and Jungwoo made similar decisions, further solidifying the group’s collective stance.

Postponement of NCT members’ activities

The scandal has also had a significant impact on NCT’s promotional activities. Just after Taeil’s removal, a notice was sent to fans informing them that Jaehyun’s solo fansign event for his debut solo album J would be postponed.

Similarly, through WithMUU, SM Entertainment announced that scheduled video call events for NCT DREAM with Mark and Haechan for their album DREAM( )SCAPE would be delayed. The agency cited "unforeseen scheduling conflicts" and stated that new dates would be announced later.

Police statement and ongoing investigation

Later, on August 28, the Seoul Bangbae Police Station issued an initial statement confirming that they were in the midst of investigating Taeil’s involvement in potential sexual crimes. The police clarified that the investigation did not involve sexual crimes against minors of the same gender but refrained from providing further details at that time.

Additionally, Lee In Chun, the director of the youth and women’s division at Bangbae Police Station, indicated that more information might be shared on August 29.

Online confusion and clarifications

The news of Taeil’s involvement in a criminal case sparked widespread confusion online, particularly among those unfamiliar with K-pop. Many mistook Taeil for Shin Tae Il, a controversial internet streamer known for his involvement in illegal activities. Shin Tae Il received numerous messages and was forced to issue a statement on social media, clarifying that he was not the individual involved in the sexual crime case.

Netizens discuss Taeil’s past club activities

As the scandal unfolded, netizens began scrutinizing Taeil’s past behavior, particularly his alleged club activities. A photo allegedly showing Taeil at a nightclub during his injury-related hiatus in March 2024 resurfaced on social media. Initially shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the image reignited discussions about Taeil’s conduct, with some speculating that it might have been taken before his injury in July 2023.

Fans’ response and withdrawal of support

Meanwhile, fans have reacted strongly to the allegations, with many choosing to withdraw their support for Taeil. Numerous fan sites dedicated to Taeil have shut down, and some fans have even destroyed merchandise featuring the idol, including burning photo cards. Taeil’s Instagram follower count has dropped significantly, with a loss of around 500,000 followers since the news broke.

The scandal has clearly left a deep impact on NCT's fanbase as they grapple with the shocking revelations and the uncertain future of the group.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

