NCT's Johnny, Winwin unfollow Taeil amid sexual crime case; Mark and Haechan's NCT DREAM promotions postponed

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

In the wake of the ongoing scandal involving NCT's Taeil, several NCT members have taken significant steps to distance themselves from the controversy. On August 28, SM Entertainment announced Taeil's removal from the group following allegations of a sexual offense. The announcement has prompted a swift and notable response from his fellow members.

Johnny, Winwin, and Mark, alongside other NCT members, have unfollowed Taeil's personal Instagram account. Previously, Taeyong, the leader of NCT, was among the first to act, not only unfollowing Taeil but also removing photos featuring him from his own account. These photos, which included memories from Taeyong's military send-off, have been deleted as part of a broader attempt to sever ties with the embattled member.

Following Taeyong's lead, the remaining NCT members, Doyoung, also unfollowed Taeil and cleaned up his following list, while Haechan and Johnny opted to unfollow Taeil's account specifically, avoiding broader account deletions. In the latest, Johnny, Winwin, and Mark similarly unfollowed Taeil, distancing themselves to avoid any major effect of the scandal on the group's dynamics and public image.

In addition to the sudden change in team dynamics, the scandal has affected ongoing promotions for NCT DREAM. On the same day as Taeil's removal, WithMUU announced a postponement of Mark and Haechan's scheduled video call event for the NCT DREAM album DREAM( )SCAPE. The agency cited "unforeseen scheduling conflicts" as the reason for the delay, a move likely influenced by the turbulence surrounding the group. Fans who were eagerly anticipating the fan calls are left waiting for a rescheduled date, with WithMUU promising to notify participants once new arrangements are confirmed.

Take a look at the full notice here;

The scandal has not only impacted Taeil's position within the group but has also affected ongoing activities. As the investigation into Taeil’s alleged offenses continues, SM Entertainment has emphasized that they are handling the situation with the utmost seriousness. Meanwhile, fans and industry observers alike are closely watching how this controversy will evolve and affect the group's future.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

