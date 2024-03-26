I-LAND 2 contestant Kim Eunchae accused of school violence

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse and bullying

I-LAND 2, the highly anticipated second season of the popular reality show that produced ENHYPEN, faces controversy. One of its contestants, Kim Eunchae, is accused of alleged school violence. According to the accuser, Kim Eunchae reportedly bullied them during their time in school.

I-LAND 2’s Kim Eunchae faces bullying controversy

I-LAND 2 is gearing up for its highly anticipated launch, marking the second season of the renowned survival reality show that brought forth ENHYPEN. This time, WAKEONE Entertainment will oversee the management and supply of contestants. Several contestants are already gaining popularity, with fans eagerly picking their favorites after the release of contestant profiles. However, as excitement builds for the show, a netizen has come forward to accuse one contestant of involvement in school violence.

The accuser, who attended the same school and shared a class with Kim Eunchae, a participant in I-LAND 2, recounts a distressing experience of alleged bullying. Initially, their relationship was okay, but it soured over time. Kim Eunchae allegedly verbally abused the accuser, calling them derogatory names and ostracizing them from social circles. The accuser also claims instances of physical intimidation, including having their belongings stolen and their shoes deliberately stepped on. Despite seeking help from a psychiatrist to cope with the emotional toll, Kim Eunchae reportedly never apologized. The accuser endured years of suffering, including rumors spread by I-LAND 2's mother's academy, before finding relief upon entering a new high school. Concerned about the potential success of Kim Eunchaewithout accountability for past actions, the accuser shares their story, hoping for acknowledgement and closure.

The accuser provided evidence by uploading a photo of their yearbook, showcasing Kim Eunchae's graduation photo. Despite this, WAKEONE Entertainment has not issued a response to the accusations against Kim Eunchae.

More about I-LAND

I-LAND is a South Korean boy group reality competition series produced by Mnet and organized by Belift Lab, a joint venture between entertainment companies CJ ENM and HYBE. In season 1, twenty-three male trainees participated in the show, culminating in the debut of ENHYPEN in the finale on September 18, 2020. The winning contestants selected to debut were Yang Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Niki, Lee Heeseung, Park Sunghoon, and Kim Sunoo. The first six members were determined by global ranking, while the seventh member was chosen by the producers.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with bullying or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 10 best 7 member K-pop boy groups: BTS, GOT7 and more