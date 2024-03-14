Stray Kids: JYP Ent announces legal action against defamers amid protest trucks calling for Hyunjin's removal

Stray Kids, the eight-member K-pop boy band under JYP Entertainment has been rising high in the K-pop scene with their unique Stray Kids music style. Recently, there have been some protests defaming the artists and spreading false news surrounding the members. Finally, the company has broken its silence on the issue and has taken some steps.

Stray Kids' JYP Entertainment announces legal action against slanderers amid protest truck sightings

Moments ago, JYP Entertainment released a notice announcing legal action in response to defamation, false rumors, and unauthorized posts about Stray Kids members that are being circulated on social media. On March 14, one more incident took place, a photo of a protest truck that was demanding Hyunjin’s (Stray Kids member) removal from the group circulated on social media. The truck had several signs filled with fan’s problems with Hyunjin’s controversies which according to them had a bad influence on the group’s image.

Amid these protests against band member Hyunjin, JYP Entertainment went and announced that legal actions were afoot against people who defame and slander the names of their artists. The notice further states that they have been gathering evidence against people who have posted and disseminated hateful content aimed at slandering their artists, saying it is an act of infringement of artist’s rights. Further, the company added that this act is a serious violation of law and they intend to take strong legal action against the perpetrators without leniency or agreement. Fans expect that the company will take strict action against such people.

Know Stray Kids

Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment debuted in 2018 with nine members but Woojin left due to personal reasons. At present, Stray Kids is an eight-member group, Bang Chan, Changbin, Lee Know, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and I.N. Their last release was their album ROCK-STAR released on November 10 last year with the title song LALALALA. Stray Kids won Daesang for Best Performance at the Hanteo Music Awards and Best Album for 5-STAR at the Golden Disc Awards amongst other recent accolades of the K-pop boy band.

