VIXX’s Ravi under suspicion of faking health records for military service exemption? GROOVL1N responds

On January 12th, a South Korean media outlet reported, "It turned out that a group of brokers who were arrested for evading military service and using various marketing techniques to sell their business, saying, 'Idol-turned-rapper A’ received public service through him."

According to the initial press release, a group of brokers falsely diagnosed epilepsy at a designated hospital and, based on this, received a military service exemption or military service grade adjustment. In the process, a situation was also discovered in which the broker's daily party took over 100 million won from the client. While celebrities and children of the legal profession were mentioned as clients, VIXX's Ravi was reported to be the rapper-idol A.

The South Korean media outlet said about Mr. A that he got off from a famous TV entertainment program in May of last year due to military enlistment, and returned in September of the same year. Afterwards, they provided a clue that he enlisted as a social worker for health reasons in October,' and in fact, Ravi dropped out of KBS2's '2 Days & 1 Night' during the same period, and after making a comeback with his 5th mini album, he became a social worker for his military service. Regarding the allegations, Ravi's agency did not make an outright comment, saying, "We plan to organize our position after grasping the situation."

The early accusations:

Earlier, on December 21st, the 5th Criminal Division of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office arrested and indicted administrative officer Gu. Mr. Gu is accused of falsely falsifying the disease symptoms of those obliged to serve in the military so that they can be exempted or reduced from military service. On the 9th, another broker named Kim (38), who had served as the local branch of the administrative office established by Mr. Gu was also arrested. The investigation is expected to speed up as brokers involved in the corruption of epileptic military service exemption are arrested one after another. Prosecutors are investigating clients and medical institutions who have been exempted or reduced from military service through these brokers.

Ravi:

Ravi, who debuted as a member of the idol group VIXX, established an independent label after his contract with Jellyfish Entertainment expired. The first hip-hop independent label Ravi founded is GROOVL1N. Since its establishment, GROOVL1N has attracted attention as Chillinhomie and Nafla joined. Currently, Ravi, Sido, Nafla, Justice, and PRIME KINGZ belong to the agency. Ravi also established the vocal label THE L1VE in 2021. Currently, Ravi and MAMAMOO's Wheein belong to it. Ravi and MAMAMOO’s Wheein got together for the song ‘Bye’. It was the first time Ravi and Wheein were working together. THE L1VE’s head Ravi, who has established himself as an 'all-rounder' artist through various activities as a singer, producer, and CEO, and Wheein, an affiliated artist and a 'vocalist who can be trusted and listened to' with a unique tone, created a fantastic song through 'Bye'.

Ravi is currently serving in the military as a social worker. He enlisted in October of last year, and his expected call-up year is July 2024. It is known that Ravi has been serving as a social worker for health reasons. Ravi entered the training center on October 27th, received basic military training, and started alternative service as a social worker. Before enlisting in the military, he announced on social media, “As you may have seen in the article, for health reasons, on October 27, he will fulfill his national defense obligations through social service.”

VIXX's Ravi was active in various broadcast programs before enlisting in the military. In particular, he drew attention with a fixed appearance in season 4 of KBS2's '2 Days & 1 Night'. However, due to reasons such as the military, he got off from '2 Days & 1 Night' in May 2022. Before he left the show, he said, “The reason I came to you today is because I have something I want to tell you directly. I recently went on my last trip for ‘2 Days & 1 Night’. It's done," he said. Ravi added, "I always feel that time flies in my life, but it seems to be really fast. It was my last trip, but I had a good time with the members." On the other hand, the production team of '2 Days & 1 Night' said, "Ravi has to leave the program to fulfill his duty in national defense. We ask for your support," they said in an official statement.

These accusations are being investigated currently against the owner of the broker organization as well as VIXX’s Ravi and there have been no further updates.

