Many artists from CUBE Entertainment have parted ways with the company since 2023, which has sparked discussions among fans about the future direction. From legendary boy group BTOB to actor Na In Woo, a total of around eleven different artists have decided not to renew their contracts with the company.

Which artists parted ways with CUBE Entertainment?

CUBE Entertainment, a notable player in the K-pop industry and home to popular groups like (G)I-DLE, is currently experiencing a significant wave of departures. Over the past nine months, several artists have chosen to part ways with the company, signaling a tumultuous period for the agency.

PENTAGON's major exit

The series of exits began in October 2023 with the departure of key members from the boy group PENTAGON. Five members, Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok, left after their contracts expired, shaking the foundation of one of CUBE's cornerstone groups. Shortly after, in November, Hongseok also exited, further altering the group's lineup.

BTOB's shift to a new label

November 2023 also saw a surprising move from BTOB, another prominent group under CUBE Entertainment. Six members, Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae of BTOB, parted ways with the company, leading to the establishment of BTOB Company, a sub-label under DOD Entertainment, to continue their future group and solo activities. Meanwhile, Changsub signed with Fantagio but will continue with group activities despite being in different agencies.

Advertisement

CLC's Seunghee and 2AM’s Jo Kwon's departure

In March 2024, CLC faced another setback when member Seunghee decided not to renew her contract. This decision came amidst ongoing concerns over the treatment of group members, echoing previous allegations made by fellow CLC member Sorn. Yujin and Eunbin are the only members from the group left in the company. Adding to the list of departures, Jo Kwon of 2AM announced his exit from CUBE Entertainment after seven years with the agency.

Actor Departures: Na In Woo and Yoo Seon Ho

The wave of departures was not limited to music artists. Actor Na In Woo, known for his role in Marry My Husband, was the first non-music artist to leave CUBE Entertainment in 2024. His departure on January 18 marked the beginning of a broader trend of exits from the agency.

Most recently, actor Yoo Seon Ho, currently starring in The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, also left the company, with his departure being reported on July 11, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO-SC’s 1 Billion Views clocks 4 years: Exploring Chanyeol and Sehun’s unique musical journey and identity