Marry My Husband’s Na In Woo launches official fan club NWOO-RUNGJI, celebrating 10th debut anniversary

Na In Woo has witnessed a surge in his global fame after leading the smash-hit revenge-themed drama Marry My Husband. With his increasing popularity, the actor’s fanbase also expanded. Recently, he launched his official fan club with an interesting name.

Na In Woo launches official fan club NWOO-RUNGJI

On June 19, Na In Woo took to his Instagram and shared a post, marking the launch of his official fan club through B-Stage. The name of his fan club has been revealed as NWOO-RUNGJI.

Chosen by the actor himself, this name signifies the relationship he shares with the fans. The word translates into ‘burned scorched rice’, which seems hard on the outside but sticky on the inside. In this way, he wants to portray how the fans have transformed into solid rock while standing beside Na In Woo all these years.

In addition, it was also revealed that people who join this global fan club on B-Stage will have access to membership-only content and will receive the opportunity to communicate with the actor.

There’s also an early-bird membership system, which not only provides non-stop pop communication with Na In Woo but also benefits from booking pre-ale tickets for his upcoming domestic fan concert on August 10.

Meanwhile, the actor celebrates his 10th debut anniversary this year. So, this surprise is a perfect gift for his fans who have supported him since his humble beginnings.

Who is Na In Woo?

Na In Woo made his first on-screen appearance in 2014 with the SBS weekend drama Glorious Day. In the following years, he starred in a bunch of dramas and films winning many Best New Actir accolades and nominations.

In 2020, he finally received his breakout role in the tvN drama Mr. Queen starring Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun. In this period comedy piece, Na In Woo portrays a distant cousin of Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye Sun). His green flag character in this drama won the hearts of many.

Four years later, with the lead role in Marry My Husband, the actor advanced in his career, proving his worth to the makers.

Na In Woo’s other noteworthy works include Longing for You (2023), Jinxed at First (2022), River Where the Moon Rises (2021), and more.

