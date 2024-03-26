Xiumin has remained a prominent member of EXO since his debut in the group in 2012. Despite being the oldest member, he surprisingly looks the youngest of them all. He has the sass of a person in their early twenties and the wisdom of a saint. As the phrase goes, ‘he can do both’, from delivering phenomenal performances that make the crowd go wild to sharing tales of his experiences that are valuable lessons to his fans.

Although he is very popular in the industry, he has still not received the recognition he deserves. There is absolutely nothing that this man cannot do! He is a monumental member of the group, a pillar that stands tall, offering support to the members. Without the artist’s exquisite harmonization, EXO’s songs would not be the same. Moreover, his crisp and energetic dance performances are an integral aspect that makes the group shine during live shows and concerts.

EXO-CBX

In 2016, Xiumin, along with fellow EXO members Chen and Baekhyun, formed the subunit EXO-CBX. This marked a turning point in his career, providing him with a platform to showcase his talents more prominently. EXO-CBX released several successful albums and singles, with Xiumin contributing significantly to the group's musicality and stage presence. The subunit's dynamic performances allowed Xiumin to step into the spotlight, garnering praise for his vocal range and charisma.

Advertisement

However, in 2019, Xiumin enlisted for his mandatory military service, temporarily halting his activities as an idol. He garnered praise from the South Korean public as he was appointed to the DMZ Police, which is one of the most dangerous units in the military. His unwavering dedication to serving his country, despite being one of the most popular K-pop idols, truly touched the citizens.



Solo debut and other solo activities

Following his discharge from the military in 2021, he quickly transitioned into everyone’s favorite artist. The singer made his first appearance in the entertainment industry after his discharge, not as a K-pop idol but as a musical actor. He was cast for the musical Hadestwon, where he gained critical acclaim and performed multiple shows. In 2022, he finally debuted as a solo artist and fulfilled his fans' expectations. He released the album Brand New, along with the music video for the title track of the same name. The song entirely encapsulated his personality and took us back to the 90s with its nostalgic tunes.

Furthermore, he also appeared in the web series titled CEO-dol Mart in 2023. The show was scheduled for 10 episodes and aired from September 15 to October 13, 2023. Directed by Lee Yoo Yeon and written by Jang Joon Won, the story follows an idol group that faces disbandment due to an unexpected incident. Apart from Xiumin, the cast ensemble included Lee Shin Young, Hyungwon, Choi Jung Woon, Choi Won Myeong, and Lee Sae On.

In 2024, Xiumin departed from SM Entertainment after more than 10 years of being together. The news took the K-pop industry by storm as he left the company along with his bandmate Chen to join Baekhyun’s newly established agency, INB100. He will be continuing his solo activities through the agency, and the group activities will still be conducted through SM Entertainment.

Advertisement

Moreover, he celebrated his birthday in advance, along with his fans, on March 23, 2024. The fan meeting was titled FROZEN TIME which is derived from the ‘superpower’ frost, which is part of EXO’s elaborate lore. Xiumin will be participating in multiple new projects in the future.