EXO’s Baekhyun and Xiumin announce their discontinuation from the fan communication platform, DearU Bubble. It is a subscription service provided to K-pop fans all around the world to remain in close touch with their favourite artists. The service is available on the LYSN application. It is a widely used platform by K-pop idols, who often contact their fans through text messages.

Baekhyun and Xiumin leave the fan communication platform DearU Bubble

EXO members Baekhyun and Xiumin made the sudden announcement of leaving the fan subscription platform on February 13, 2024, through their new agency’s social Twitter accounts. After leaving SM Entertainment, Baekhyun established his own entertainment agency, INB100. Along with him, two other members, Xiumin and Chen, also joined the new agency to restart their solo careers. The three members are collectively called CBX, as they were part of the subunit EXO-CBX.

However, fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the news. The platform is an easy way to stay connected with their K-pop idols. EXO-Ls speculate that the decision was made due to their departure from SM Entertainment. Nevertheless, they hope that both artists will be back on the platform soon.

Earlier in 2023, SM Entertainment came under scrutiny when Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin issued a legal notice against them due to financial disputes. The company was accused of not being transparent about settlements and ‘slave contracts’. Moreover, they were also accused of showing unfair aggression towards the artists.

However, after much deliberation, both parties eventually resolved their contract disputes. Soon after, Baekhyun founded his company and officially announced that he would continue his individual activities under INB100 along with Chen and Xiumin. SM Entertainment also confirmed the news and added that they will continue the group activities under their agency.

Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin activities under INB100

The three artists have various schedules lined up for 2024. Baekhyun is all set to go on his first solo tour across Asia. It will commence on March 16, 2024, in the KSPO Dome in Seoul. He will also be going to different cities like Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and more.

Xiumin has recently performed at the K-pop Overdose concert in Dubai, among many other artists. On the other hand, Chen sang an OST for the K-drama Doctor Slump. Moreover, both artists are also included in the line-up for the Saraghaeyo Indonesia concert, which will take place on May 4, 2024.

