EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin's fan platform Bubble for INB100 crashes on debut day; Details

EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen launched their fan communication platform, Bubble for INB100, on March 7th, drawing immense interest. However, the overwhelming traffic led to server crashes and waiting queues on the opening day.

EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen launched their fan communication platform, Bubble for INB100, on March 7th, only to experience overwhelming traffic that led to server crashes and lengthy waiting queues. INB100 promptly addressed the issue, attributing it to the immense interest from fans and assuring close collaboration with the global fan communication platform company, Dear U, to enhance user convenience.

The communication platform offers fans exclusive access to the bubble service of Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen, boasting a separate application tailored specifically for these EXO members. The surge in traffic on the platform's opening day underscored the trio's immense popularity.

Baekhyun, taking to Twitter, expressed his eagerness to connect with fans, creating anticipation for his first messages on Bubble for INB100. Notably, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen continue their activities not only on the new platform but also through their independent label, INB100, with a focus on solo and group endeavors.

In a whirlwind of developments, EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin made headlines in June 2023 as they initially parted ways with SM Entertainment, citing overdue payments and unreasonable deals. However, by June 19, a resolution was reached, marking their return to the agency.

Fast forward to January 8, 2024, and a new chapter unfolded as Chen and Xiumin officially joined forces with Baekhyun's independent label, INB100, dedicated to managing their solo endeavors. While their solo activities come under the INB100 umbrella, EXO's collective pursuits remain within SM Entertainment.

In the latest, Baekhyun is set to enchant fans with a solo concert at Seoul's KSPO DOME on March 16th and 17th, followed by an expansive 13-city Asian tour. Meanwhile, Xiumin maintains a busy schedule with diverse activities, including a special birthday fan meeting on March 23rd, ensuring that EXO's multifaceted talents continue to shine brightly.

