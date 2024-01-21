Watch: EXO's Xiumin, Chen surprise Baekhyun in matching minion outfits at fan meet SNACK PARTY; sing For You

EXO’s Chen, and Xiumin surprised their group mate Baekhyun at the latter's solo fan meet on January 21.

Baekhyun hosted his much-awaited 2024 fan meeting titled SNACK PARTY. The event kick-started with the first halt in Seoul on 20 and 21 January. The singer will continue to connect with fans on 27 January in Gwangju and on 3 February in Busan.

Xiumin and Chen also brought a cake with the same minion theme for their fellow mate

Baekhyun’s ongoing fan meet SNACK PARTY brought a delightful treat for fans as they got to see their beloved members from EXO-CBX together on stage. What is even more interesting is the fact that Xiumin, Chen, and Baekhyun wore matching minion outfits, exuding best-friend vibes. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their adorable bromance and shared heartwarming messages in the comment section. As a result, ‘EXO-CBX as minions’ started trending on social media.

Apart from their cute outfits, a special performance by the group also caught the attention of EXOLS (EXO’s fandom). The trio sang their famous single titled For You for the audience. For the unversed, EXO-CBX members released their single For You in 2016, as the original soundtrack of the evergreen historical K-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, starring Baekhyun as a supporting actor. The song clinched fifth spot on the Gaon Digital Chart (now Circle Digital Chart) and ninth rank on the Billboard chart.

Advertisement

During the fan meet, the group also hinted that 2024 will be a busy year for EXO. The group members will be engaged in numerous group and individual activities, which will be revealed soon.

EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen joined Baekhyun's new agency INB100

On January 8, EXO’s Xiumin and Chen joined Baekhyun’s newly established agency called INB100 for solo endeavors. After the announcement, EXO’s agency SM Entertainment stated the company would mutually cooperate with INB100 to carry out the trio’s individual activities. However, SM Entertainment clarified that it will continue to manage group activities of EXO members namely, Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun.

EXO is a famous K-pop boy group that debuted in 2012 with their single Mama. The group is known for releasing multilingual albums, primarily in Korean, Mandarin and Japanese. The group also has multiple sub-units including EXO-CBX (Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin) which debuted in 2016 and EXO-SC (Sehun and Chanyeol) which has been active since 2019.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO’s Baekhyun kick-starts solo agency I&B100 recruiting fellow members Chen and Xiumin; Report