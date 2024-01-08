EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, Chen launch solo projects under former’s independent label; SM Ent. shares future plan

EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen are set to embark on a new chapter with Baekhyun's independent label, INB100. Following the establishment of Baekhyun's new company, reports indicate that INB100 will engage in collaborative efforts with SM Entertainment moving forward. SM Entertainment clarified that despite this new development, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin will continue to participate in group activities with EXO under exclusive contracts with the agency.

On January 8, it was announced that Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin would be venturing into individual and unit activities under the name EXO-CBX, managed by the independent label INB100, founded by member Baekhyun. This trio, recognized as EXO-CBX, will now see their individual and unit endeavors overseen by I&B 100, while SM Entertainment will continue to handle their group activities as EXO.

A representative from INB100 shared insights, mentioning that the CBX members, entering their 13th year in the industry, extensively contemplated and discussed their future. They considered various aspects, including the rapidly evolving global K-pop landscape and plans for their artistic journey beyond their 20s. The establishment of this label is a result of careful consideration and the members' long-standing aspirations.

After the establishment of Baekhyun’s new company, it was revealed that INB100 and SM Entertainment will engage in mutual cooperation moving forward. INB100 has expressed its intention to accentuate the musical individualities and colors of the members, serving as the launching pad for creative challenges and experiments. This collaboration aims to facilitate communication with fans through various avenues, including video production and music activities—endeavors that have long been the dreams of Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin.

SM Entertainment shares statement regarding EXO

SM Entertainment also issued a statement, affirming that all eight members of EXO will continue their activities together as a group. The agency expressed their commitment to showcase new music and performances, assuring fans that there will be no change in their interaction. This includes EXO's fan meeting scheduled for April and various other activities.

Exclusive contracts with the members who renewed them remain in effect. D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), whose exclusive contract expired, has agreed to participate in EXO activities, and discussions are ongoing regarding future engagements. For Chen (Kim Jong Dae) and Baekhyun (Byun Baek Hyun), Xiumin (Kim Min Seok), an agreement was reached to allow the artists to pursue individual activities under their existing exclusive contracts.

The statement emphasized EXO's commitment to communicating with fans through music and performances, and they sought fans' continued interest and support for the members' activities. The agency pledged to work diligently to support EXO and the growth of each member.

In addition to EXO-CBX joining Baekhyun’s independent label, it was reported that D.O. has also departed from SM Entertainment after the expiration of his contract. Instead, he has joined Company Soosoo, a new agency established by his longtime manager.

