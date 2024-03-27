EXO teases fans with preparations for 2024 FAN MEETING : ONE, discuss set list and stage positions; WATCH

EXO excites fans with plans for their upcoming 2024 EXO FAN MEETING: ONE, offering a glimpse into their preparation process. Delving into discussions about set lists, stage positions, and VCR concepts, the members share insights on crafting an unforgettable experience for EXO-Ls. The highly anticipated fan con is set to be held at INSPIRE Arena in Seoul on April 14, 2024.

EXO unveils 2024 EXO FAN MEETING : ONE KICK-OFF MEETING video

On March 26, EXO released a video titled 2024 EXO FAN MEETING : ONE KICK-OFF MEETING. The video features members Xiumin, Chen, Chanyeol, Suho, and Baekhyun discussing their plans and ideas for the fan meeting and providing insights into the setlist and stage positions.

The members deliberated on various aspects of the fan meeting during the meeting, including stage design and song selection. They expressed a desire to incorporate LED screens similar to those used in Lim Young Woong's concert. They discussed the possibility of performing less mainstream songs to provide a fresh experience for fans. The emphasis was on curating a setlist that blends popular tracks with underrated gems from their discography.

Moreover, the members engaged in a playful discussion about potential songs to include, ranging from newer releases to nostalgic classics like First Snow and XOXO. They also touched upon the idea of involving fans in the song selection process through voting, demonstrating their commitment to catering to the preferences of EXO-Ls.

In addition to the setlist, the members brainstormed ideas for the VCR (video content) to be showcased during the fan meeting. Baekhyun proposed a concept centered around leader Suho gathering all the members, with suggestions for underwater scenes and a ladder-like game element.

The meeting concluded with the members determining their stage positions through a playful ladder game session, adding a touch of excitement to the planning process.

Overall, EXO's preparations for the 2024 EXO FAN MEETING: ONE promise an unforgettable experience for fans, blending musical excellence with creative stagecraft and interactive engagement. As anticipation mounts for the event, EXO-Ls eagerly await the opportunity to come together and celebrate the enduring bond between EXO and their devoted fanbase.

More details about 2024 EXO FAN MEETING: ONE

The globally renowned K-pop group EXO has tantalized fans with their upcoming 2024 EXO FAN MEETING: ONE, set to take place on April 14th at INSPIRE ARENA in Seoul. The highly anticipated fan-con will also be available for live streaming on Weverse and BEYOND live.

Meanwhile, EXO's younger members Kai and Sehun are currently serving their mandatory military service.

