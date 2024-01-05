EXO’s Xiumin declines probation officer role in upcoming drama Guardians

Xiumin of EXO opted not to appear in the upcoming drama 'Guardians' as reported by StarNews on January 5. Earlier it was said that Xiumin is positively considered for the role of electronic director and youngest member Song Hyun-woo in the drama.

Guardians’ plot and the role offered to Xiumin

Guardians narrates the struggles of individuals within the last stronghold supplementing imperfect laws. It revolves around electronic surveillance and probation officers tasked with preventing reoffenses among criminals on probation and facilitating their reintegration into society. Notably, it marks the first Korean production to focus on the role of a probation officer.

Xiumin was approached for the role of Song Hyun Woo, the electronic director and the youngest member in the drama. Song Hyun Woo, a third-year probation officer, embodies sophisticated fashion and prioritizes a work-life balance. He is known for contributing to the team's dynamics as an atmosphere maker in the electronic supervision department. While Xiumin was initially considered for the role of Song Hyun Woo, he ultimately declined the offer to appear in the drama.

More about Xiumin

Kim Min Seok, widely recognized by his stage name Xiumin, is a South Korean singer and actor renowned for his affiliation with the K-pop boy group EXO and its Chinese counterpart EXO-M. His formal introduction as the seventh member of EXO took place on January 26, 2012. Since 2016, he has been part of the subunit EXO-CBX alongside members Chen and Baekhyun. In January 2015, Xiumin showcased his talents in S.M. Entertainment's musical School OZ, portraying the loyal Aquila alongside Luna from f(x), Key from SHINee, Suho from EXO-K, Changmin from TVXQ, and Seulgi from Red Velvet. His cinematic debut occurred in July 2016 with the film Kim Sun Dal.

Advertisement

Venturing into solo pursuits, Xiumin marked his solo debut with the release of the 1st mini album titled Brand New on September 26, 2022, becoming the seventh EXO member to embark on a solo career. After completing his military duty in December 2020, Xiumin started his acting career with the TV series CEO Dol Mart, which aired in September and October of last year. He has currently joined I&B 100, which was formed by fellow group member Baekhyun, and is continuing his efforts both individually and with the members.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did EXO’s Sehun hint at possible military enlistment? K-pop idol’s message ignites speculation