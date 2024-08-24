BTS' Love Yourself 'ANSWER' clocks 6 years: Revisiting iconic songs that catalysed BTS' global ascend; MIC Drop, Idol, more

As BTS' Love Yourself: ‘ANSWER’ celebrates its sixth anniversary, we revisit the iconic tracks that propelled the group to global stardom. From the explosive energy of IDOL to the unapologetic pride of MIC DROP these songs not only defined an era but also solidified BTS' position as a global powerhouse.

About BTS’ Love Yourself: ‘ANSWER’

Six years ago, on August 24, 2018, BTS released Love Yourself: ‘ANSWER’, the final installment in their Love Yourself series. The album, which combined tracks from their earlier albums Love Yourself: HER and Love Yourself: TEAR along with seven new songs, marked a pivotal moment in their journey, catapulting their status as global superstars.

Love Yourself: ANSWER showed BTS' evolution as artists, blending themes of self-love, empowerment, and youth with diverse musical styles. The lead single IDOL which featured a traditional Korean influence merged with modern pop, resonated with audiences worldwide. The album's narrative structure, influenced by the Kishotenketsu storytelling style, offered a profound exploration of love's excitement, the pain of farewell, and the enlightenment of self-love.

Critically acclaimed, Love Yourself: ANSWER received positive reviews; praised not only for its musical depth but also for its ability to convey a relatable and emotionally charged message. Critics hailed it as a "magnum opus" that few artists could hope to achieve.

Commercially, the album was a massive success. It debuted at number one on charts in South Korea, the United States, Japan, and Canada. It became the first Korean album to achieve a Gold certification in the United States and spent over 100 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, a milestone no other Korean album had reached.

Love Yourself: ANSWER, released in 4 concepts, S, E, L,F, also broke records in pre-orders, selling over 1.51 million copies within six days, surpassing its predecessor Love Yourself: TEAR. By the end of August 2018, the album had sold nearly two million copies in South Korea, earning Double Million certification and later Triple Million certification in 2021.

The album's impact extended beyond sales, as it helped BTS secure numerous awards, including Digital Album of the Year at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards, Best Album at the Golden Disc Awards, and recognition at the Gaon Chart Music Awards.

As Love Yourself: ANSWER marks its sixth anniversary, its legacy continues to inspire fans and artists alike. It stands as a testament to BTS' artistic vision and their role in breaking barriers for K-pop on the global stage.

6 standout songs from Love Yourself: ANSWER that etched BTS’ in the history of music

1. MIC Drop

MIC Drop, recorded both in Korean and Japanese was released as a part of BTS’ 5th EP Love Yourself: HER. The song was later remixed by American producer and DJ Steve Aoki, Desiigner, Tayla Parx, Flowsik, and Shae Jacobs. Musically, MIC Drop is a hip hop track with strong beats and an aggressive tone. The remix introduces EDM synths and trap beats, making it more uptempo compared to the original version.

MIC Drop was well-received by critics, who praised its production, lyrical content, and BTS' performance. The remix version of MIC Drop achieved commercial success, debuting at number 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming BTS' first track to enter the top 40 on the chart. The Japanese version also performed well, debuting at number one on both the Oricon Singles Chart and the Billboard Japan Hot 100, and was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).

2. IDOL

IDOL, from BTS’ Love Yourself: ANSWER, is a pulsating anthem that blends South Korean tradition with South African beats, creating a vibrant global sound. Its infectious energy and bold fusion of cultures propelled it to historic heights, debuting at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Its record-breaking music video, vibrant cultural fusion, and commercial success cemented IDOL as a historic milestone in BTS' illustrious career, captivating global audiences with its powerful energy and unique sound.

3. DNA

BTS’ DNA from the Love Yourself: ANSWER album isn’t just a song; it’s a vibrant explosion of EDM and pop that forever altered the K-pop landscape. With its catchy whistle hook, cosmic imagery, and irresistible beat, DNA captured the essence of love at first sight and launched BTS into global stardom.

The music video’s dazzling visuals and dynamic choreography helped it become the first K-pop video to hit one billion views, marking a historic milestone for the genre.

4. Fake Love

Fake Love by BTS, released in 2018, is a multi-genre track blending emo hip hop, grunge, rap-rock, and electropop. The song was praised for its dark production and lyrical content, addressing themes of disillusionment and toxic relationships. It features a mix of rock instrumentals, including electric guitars and heavy bass.

The song was well-received by critics, who praised its emotional depth and unique sound. It earned accolades such as Song of the Year and Best Pop Song at the Korean Music Awards. Fake Love also achieved notable success, debuting at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea and reaching number ten on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. The Japanese version also performed well, topping the Oricon Singles Chart.

5. Answer: Love Myself

Answer: Love Myself from BTS' Love Yourself: ANSWER is a profound anthem of self-acceptance and resilience. Released as the album's finale, the track blends introspective verses with uplifting choruses, showcasing BTS' commitment to personal growth and self-love.

With its candid lyrics and emotive vocals, the song not only resonated deeply with fans but also earned critical acclaim, solidifying BTS’ legacy as trailblazers in the world of music and self-empowerment.

6. Epiphany

Epiphany, a standout solo track by Jin from BTS' Love Yourself: ANSWER, has etched the group's name in music history with its profound message of self-love. Jin’s emotive performance and the song's reflective narrative have made the song fans' anthem for self-love and acceptance.

Released as a captivating comeback trailer, the song's hauntingly beautiful blend of acoustic and electric elements, combined with its evocative lyrics and striking music video, revolve around the journey of personal realization and acceptance.

