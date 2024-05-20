An insider close to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has provided exclusive behind-the-scenes details about the upcoming European adventure of power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and global music icon are set for a highly anticipated reunion in Europe this week, culminating in a glamorous weekend at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

Transatlantic travel plans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

According to the source who revealed this to The US Sun, the 34-year-old NFL star will depart the United States on Monday or Tuesday to link up with his globally famous girlfriend.

This comes just days after Travis Kelce hosted his wildly successful Kelce Jam music festival, where he was spotted partying with teammate and close friend Patrick Mahomes along with his wife Brittany Mahomes.

The cross-continental journey follows a recent romantic European getaway for the couple, where they spent three nights together in the stunning Italian lakeside destination of Lake Como.

This will serve as a brief reunion for Swift after wrapping up the Paris leg of her record-breaking Eras tour.

High-Octane date night at Monaco Grand Prix

At the heart of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's upcoming European rendezvous is the highly anticipated Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious and glamorous events on the global sporting calendar.

The insider revealed that Kelce and Mahomes, who are both minority owners of the Alpine Formula One team, have long desired to experience the thrill and spectacle of the iconic street circuit race.

"Travis and Patrick are minority owners on Alpine F1, and they have been wanting to go to that glamorous Monaco Grand Prix for a while now," the source stated.

"They decided to take their ladies there, as they want to share this experience with them, to be one of the most exciting and chic sports events in the world."

The insider added that the couple's attendance at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month only fueled their desire, though Swift was unable to join Kelce due to last-minute scheduling conflicts.

"It was frustrating to not be able to get Taylor to the Florida Grand Prix after some last-minute changes," the source revealed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic prelude in Portugal

Before arriving in Monaco, the lovebirds will reunite in Portugal, where Swift has two scheduled concerts in Lisbon on Friday and Saturday as part of her Eras tour.

Kelce is expected to join his superstar girlfriend in the Portuguese capital before they jet off together to the French Riviera for the Grand Prix weekend.

"Taylor loves to share moments with Travis, and she loves to see him enjoy this kind of experience," the insider shared. "He is getting her to fall in love with sports, and Formula One is super exciting and the whole atmosphere is very intense, she loves it."

The source added, "It's gonna be a nice day off for them in the middle of the madness of the Eras Tour, being on the French Riviera, drinking some nice cocktails with fantastic weather, and watching this legendary Grand Prix."

Cannes calling, but Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour takes priority

While the high-profile couple received coveted invitations to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, their hectic schedules ultimately prevented them from gracing the famous red carpet this year.

However, the insider revealed that Kelce, who has openly expressed ambitions of breaking into the movie industry, is keen to attend the renowned festival in the future.

"They got invited for the opening night and ceremony, where all the stars dress up, go up the famous red carpet and stairs of the Palais des Festivals, where all the stars of this world have walked on," the source disclosed.

"They also got invited for events like the closing night, but they can't make it because of their schedule, as it was too tight for them."

The insider added, "Travis would have loved to go, also because it's a massive event to meteor in the movie industry and connect with heavyweights in the industry out of America. Going to the Cannes Festival is on his list for the future, that is for sure."

After their high-octane date night in Monaco, the couple's European escapades will continue as Swift heads to Madrid for two concerts on May 29 and 30, as part of her Eras tour.

You can say that, from the iconic streets of Monaco to the romantic Portuguese coastline, this power couple is setting the stage for their love affair to truly go full throttle.

