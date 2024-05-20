Stone Cold Steve Austin Recalls Emotional Moment When He Found Out About Headlining WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin hung up his boots from WWE in 2003. The match against The Rock, his bete noire with whom he has had sensational rivalries, was his final one at T-Park stadium in Seattle. A neck injury had cut short his glorifying WWE career, and he decided to call it quits at the peak of his career.

But as they say, you never really quit wrestling from WWE, Steve Austin also made a stunning comeback at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. This wasn’t just a special appearance, but it was for a main event match against Kevin Owens. It was a surreal experience for Austin who had made a comeback to wrestling after 19 years.

Austin recently spoke about it, during the A&E WWE Legends Biography, and you won’t believe it, The Texas Rattlesnake had tears in his eyes when he recalled the moment when he returned to headline a WrestleMania match.

Stone Cold Steve Austin cries recalling his WrestleMania 38 moment

Austin nearly cried while recalling his WrestleMania 38 moment in the documentary A&E WWE Legends. "I was just going to be part of WrestleMania. I just didn't care where on the card, but I was just trying to be there. Vince called me and he told me about it. On Saturday night, it was pretty good. Yeah. Main Event with Kevin Owenns..there's a lot going on…," Austin said in a low voice, with a lump in his throat.

It was evident from his eyes, that he was just about to be broken into tears. Austin was one of the biggest shining stars of WWE from the Attitude Era, and despite being away from the industry for several years, he still enjoyed enormous crowd reaction whenever he returned.

Why didn't Stone Cold return at WrestleMania 40?

It’s quite ironic that Austin turned emotional while recalling his WrestleMania 38 match, but he decided not to participate in the main event of the WrestleMania 40 match, where his spot was believed to be booked mainly against The Rock.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (WBR) had said that Austin couldn’t reach a financial agreement with the WWE and hence was not part of the main event. The Undertaker was the second choice, and he was roped in at the last moment. Nevertheless, maybe Stone Cold might return next year when The Rock possibly gets in a match with Cody Rhodes.