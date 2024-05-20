NTRNeel Big News: Jr NTR's next with Salaar director Prashanth Neel to go on floors in August 2024
On the joyous occasion of Jr NTR's 41st birthday, the makers of his upcoming project tentatively titled NTR31 have finally announced an exciting update for the fans related to its shoot schedule.
The makers of NTR's next magnum opus took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a special birthday poster and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the 'MAN OF MASSES' @tarak9999. Team #NTRNeel. Shoot begins from August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project. #HappyBirthdayNTR #PrashanthNeel @NTRArtsOfficial.”
Soon after the post went viral, fans took to the makers comments section and expressed their excitement for the upcoming thriller. A fan wrote, “Waiting for this combo.” Another one wrote, Ohh #Salaar and #NTR31 shooting in same location.