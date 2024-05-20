NTRNeel Big News: Jr NTR's next with Salaar director Prashanth Neel to go on floors in August 2024

On the joyous occasion of Jr NTR's 41st birthday, the makers of his upcoming project tentatively titled NTR31 have finally announced an exciting update for the fans related to its shoot schedule.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on May 20, 2024  |  03:23 PM IST |  6.4K
Big News: Jr NTR's next with Salaar director Prashanth Neel to go on floors in August 2024
Big News: Jr NTR's next with Salaar director Prashanth Neel to go on floors in August 2024 (Prashanth Neel FC Instagram)

The makers of NTR's next magnum opus took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a special birthday poster and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the 'MAN OF MASSES' @tarak9999. Team #NTRNeel. Shoot begins from August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project. #HappyBirthdayNTR #PrashanthNeel @NTRArtsOfficial.”

Soon after the post went viral, fans took to the makers comments section and expressed their excitement for the upcoming thriller. A fan wrote, “Waiting for this combo.” Another one wrote, Ohh #Salaar and #NTR31 shooting in same location.


Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Mythri Movie Makers X
Advertisement

Latest Articles