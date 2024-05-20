Cannes 2024: Han So Hee's all-white red carpet look and embellished dinner gala fit make for charming entries at film festival; see PICS

Han So Hee captivated onlookers with her striking fashion choices at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actress graced the red carpet in an elegant all-white ensemble, exuding timeless sophistication. Later, she dazzled at a dinner gala in a beautifully embellished outfit, showcasing her versatile style.

Han So Hee at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

On May 19th, actress Han So Hee made a dazzling debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, held at the Lumière Grand Theatre in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. As a brand ambassador for the esteemed French luxury jewelry brand Boucheron, Han So Hee attended the screening of the non-competitive film Horizon: An American Saga and turned heads with her impeccable style.

For the red carpet, Han So Hee chose a pristine white sleeveless dress, connected by delicate thin straps. The bottom of the dress featured a flowing lace material, accentuating her elegant and pure charm. Her braided hairstyle, inspired by the traditional Korean 'daenggi' hair, paid homage to her heritage and added a timeless touch to her overall look.

Later in the evening, at the Kering Women In Motion Dinner, Han So Hee showcased a different facet of her style. She wore a green patterned dress adorned with intricate floral embroidery. The beaded straps and embellishments on the dress, along with an elaborate patterned necklace, highlighted her radiant allure and sophisticated taste. Han So Hee's presence at Cannes was marked by her graceful and culturally rich fashion choices, leaving a lasting impression on the global audience.

A catch-up on Han So Hee’s latest activities

Lee So Hee, born November 18, 1994, better known by her stage name Han So Hee, is a prominent South Korean actress. She gained recognition with supporting roles in series like Money Flower and 100 Days My Prince before achieving stardom with lead roles in The World of the Married and My Name.

Most recently, she starred in the 1945 historical drama Gyeongseong Creature, which premiered on Netflix in 2023 and is currently filming its second season. Han So Hee continues to captivate audiences with her versatile performances and striking presence.

