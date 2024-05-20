Did you know Aditi Rao Hydari cried while watching Amitabh Bachchan on Wazir set? Here’s what happened

Aditi Rao Hydari captivated audiences with her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her Gajagamini walk became an internet sensation. She shared her experience of working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and revealed what moved her to tears on set.

Aditi Rao Hydari on working with Amitabh Bachchan

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aditi shared her experience of working with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in Bejoy Nambiar’s Wazir. She expressed her excitement upon learning she would be part of the project, never imagining she'd have the chance to work with him. Aditi described the experience as incredible, emphasizing his commanding presence; when he enters a room, one instinctively feels compelled to stand up.

Aditi Rao Hydari also observed that Amitabh Bachchan never takes breaks in his van while on set. She recounted a poignant moment during a scene where he spoke while she simply listened, which involved a lengthy dialogue. As he delivered his lines, she found herself moved to tears just by watching him.

She added, "It was my turn (to be filmed). I just assumed, him being a senior actor, somebody else would give me cues or he would do it in a plain manner. I was stupid to have assumed that because he's a true artist and he loves what he does. He did the scene for me again with full emotions, with his complete heart, in the same way that he did it for his own take."

“It just moved me to tears again. And I was like, ‘that’s so incredible.’ Despite working for so many years, you are so excited and you want to help your little co-star. That was so generous and kind,” Aditi said.

Since her debut in 2006, Aditi has collaborated with industry stalwarts like Mani Ratnam, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, and Prakash Raj.

About Heeramandi

Aditi played Bibbojaan in Heeramadi: The Diamond Bazaar, streaming on Netflix. The series delves into the power dynamics among courtesans, Nawabs, and British officers in Lahore's red-light district during the Indian independence movement. Apart from Aditi, Heeramandi also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal.

