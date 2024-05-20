N.Flying clocks 9 years since debut; Get to know five-piece Korean rock band who is part of Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE

N.Flying is a Korean rock band, that managed to stay relevant for a long time. From their official Korean debut in 2015 to their latest album, though an underrated gem, the five-piece group continues to soar high alongside mainstream K-pop groups. Most recently, N.Flying caught the attention by singing an OST for the popular drama Lovely Runner. As there’s much curiosity surrounding the group, let’s have a detailed introduction to them.

When did N.Flying make their official, under which agency, and what does their name signify?

Initially, on October 1, 2013, N.Flying kickstarted their career as an indie band, marking their Japanese debut. Then, on May 20, 2015, the group officially debuted as a Korean rock band with their first single Awesome.

In 2013, the band was formed by FNC Entertainment, a popular company that also launched CNBLUE, SF9, P1Harmony, and more K-pop groups.

The name N.Flying is actually short for New Flying, which signifies new wings or new escape, as in starting something completely refreshing, never-seen-before journey.

Did you know Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE member Baek In Hyuk is actually part of N.Flying? Meet other members

When N.Flying marked their first debut in 2013, there were four members - Lee Seung Hyun, Kim Jae Hyun, Cha Hun, and Kwon Kwang Jin. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Seung Hyub is the member who is currently appearing in tvN’s Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon-led drama Lovely Runner. He stars as Baek In Hyuk, a member of the fictional band ECLIPSE, and a bandmate and childhood friend of Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok).

Meanwhile, in 2017, another member Yoo Hweseung joined N.Flying from his participation in Mnet’s music survive show Produce 101 Season 2. Later, in 2018, Kwangjin exited N.Flying after a string of misconduct allegations against him.

In 2019, Seo Dong Sung joined the group as a session bassist. In the following year, he officially became a part of this Korean rock band.

Know more about N.Flying’s music style

N.Flying produces alternative music layered with rock outfits. Their tracks mostly combine an array of vast yet similar genres characterized as hip-hop, reggae, pop, and more. In 2019, they broke into the mainstream Korean music industry with the super hit song Rooftop.

Catch up on N.Flying’s original discography

In 2013, N.Flying released their Japanese debut song and overall their first single titled Basket. In the following year, they unveiled another Japanese single One and Only. Then in 2015, they marked their official debut (Korean) with their first-ever extended play Awesome.

Furthermore, they released their first single album Lonely in the same year. On August 2, 2017, the rock band unearthed a new EP The Real: N.Flying.

In the following year’s January, the FNC Entertainment group released their 3rd EP The Hottest: N.Flying. In the same year, the band delighted the fans with another min-album How Are You?

On October 26, 2018, they kicked off their Fly High Project #1 and released follow-ups #2 and #3 in 2019. The single Rooftop from their Fly High Project #2 helped them get their major breakthrough and recognition in the Korean music scene.

In 2019, they released two more EPs called Spring Memories and Yaho. In the following years, they unveiled a few more albums including Brotherhood, So, Communication, Man on the Moon, Turbulence, and Dearest.

K-drama OSTs by N.Flying

Over the 9 years, the group lent voice to many K-drama OSTs including Le Me Show You from Familiar Wife (2018), Royal Secret Agenct (2021) soundtrack I’ll Find You, Taxi Driver 2’s (2023) Wonderful Night, and more.

Advertisement

Most recently, they sang the Lovely Runner OST Star, while member Yoo Hwe Seung also lent voice to another soundtrack of this drama titled I Think I Did.

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: NewJeans submits petition against Min Hee Jin's dismissal, Lee Jung Jae drops Squid Game season 2 hint, and more