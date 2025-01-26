fromis_9’s five members sign with new agency ASND; in talks with Pledis Ent over group name trademark

fromis_9 recently parted ways with Pledis Entertainment following the end of their exclusive contract. Although it was unclear if the group would be active again, five members decided to sign up with ASND to continue activities. Moreover, they have also shown a strong desire to keep the initial name, and discussions are underway.

On January 26, 2025, ASND officially released a statement regarding the signing of formis_9’s five members, Song Ha Young, Park Ji Won, Lee Na Kyung, Lee Chae Young, and Baek Ji Heon. However, the rest of the three members, Lee Sae Rom, Lee Seo Yeon, and Noh Ji Sun, have decided to part ways with the group and carry on future endeavors on individual paths.

After their exclusive contracts with Pledis Entertainment expired, the members of fromis_9 expressed a strong commitment to keeping the group intact. Taking time to carefully consider their next steps, the five members ultimately chose to join ASND, a new agency offering a more dynamic and forward-thinking platform for their careers. Meanwhile, discussions with Pledis Entertainment regarding the group’s name’s trademark rights are ongoing.

Read ASND’s official statement below,

“Hello. This is ASND.

We are pleased to announce that five artists, Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Nagyung, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Jiheon, have signed exclusive contracts with ASND.

Advertisement

It must have taken a lot of thought and courage for these artists to make the choice to continue working with the team. We at ASND sincerely thank them for their courage and decision to join us, and we promise to provide them with the support and encouragement they need to pursue their dreams.

ASND sincerely hopes that the stage and music that the artists will create together will bring deep emotions and special memories to fans.

We are still in discussions with the former agency regarding the use of the team name, and we are preparing for more colorful and meaningful activities in 2025.

In addition to showcasing their musical passion and growth through album activities, they are also planning solo performances to share with fans.

As their journey unfolds, we ask for your warm support and affection to make each step a special and shining moment.

Thank you.”

ALSO READ: ‘I miss you’: Cha Eun Woo pays heartfelt tribute to late ASTRO’s Moonbin on his birthday; watch