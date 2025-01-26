‘I miss you’: Cha Eun Woo pays heartfelt tribute to late ASTRO’s Moonbin on his birthday; watch

Cha Eun Woo, the popular K-pop idol and actor recently paid tribute to Moonbin, his late bandmate from ASTRO. Spending many years together, they were more than just colleagues and forged a special bond. On Moonbin’s birthday, Cha Eun Woo remembered him by reminiscing old times and singing a heartfelt song.

On January 26, 2025, Cha Eun Woo took to Instagram and shared several pictures for for Moonbin’s birthday with the caption, “Happy birthday. I miss you.” Among them was an image of a memorial table adorned with Moonbin’s favorite snacks and cherished photos of the two together, seemingly set at his gravesite.

Moreover, Cha Eun Woo also posted a video of himself performing Shin Seung Hoon’s song For a Long Time Afterwards. Overcome with emotion, he ended the performance with teary eyes, softly saying, “Happy Moonbin Day.”

Moonbin tragically passed away on April 19, 2023, leaving fans and the entire Korean entertainment industry in shock. A long-term memorial space has been created at Gukcheongsa Temple in Namhansanseong, allowing fans to honor and remember the beloved artist.

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean actor who has starred in various K-dramas such as True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and more. However, he started his career as a K-pop idol from the boy group ASTRO in 2016. However, the artist made his debut as a solo artist and released his first solo album on February 15, 2024, along with the music video of the title track.

Moreover, the singer also held his solo fan concert on February 17, 2024, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, South Korea, titled Just One Minute [Mystery Elevator], where he performed the album for the first time in front of a live audience. Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing in the variety show Rented in Finland alongside Lee Je Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Dong Hwi.

