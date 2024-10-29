FTISLAND's Minhwan to go on hiatus amid prostitution solicitation controversy; group to promote as 2 members

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and prostitution which might be disturbing to a few.

FTISLAND’s member Minhwan has been recently embroiled in a controversy involving the solicitation of prostitutes. Due to the ongoing investigation, the group has released an official statement saying that it will continue as a duo until the matter is solved. Minhwan will be going on hiatus and refrain from being involved with the band.

On October 29, 2024, FTISLAND’s agency, FNC Entertainment, announced that the band will be performing and promoting as a two-member group. The company has stated that after thorough discussions regarding the band’s future activities, they decided to temporarily continue with two members, Lee Hong Ki and Lee Jae Jin.

Beginning with their scheduled activities, a session musician will take over the drum position. The organizers of the Grand Mint Festival 2024 announced that after careful consideration, it has been decided that FTISLAND will perform on November 2, 2024, with a replacement drummer instead of Choi Minhwan. With both Lee Hong Ki and Lee Jae Jin well-prepared, the group is expected to perform without any issues.

Moreover, Minhwan’s footage from the variety show The Return of Superman has also been edited out amid his ongoing controversy of prostitute solicitation. Earlier this week, on October 24 KST, Choi Minhwan’s ex-wife, Yulhee, made a public confession that has drawn significant attention. According to Yulhee, one of the key reasons for the former couple’s divorce was Minhwan’s repeated visits to adult entertainment establishments.

Yulhee disclosed details of Minhwan’s alleged behavior, revealing an audio recording of a phone conversation between him and an acquaintance. The recording seemingly indicates that Minhwan intended to visit a hostess bar without Yulhee’s knowledge, which contributed to the strain in their marriage.

Following this revelation, Minhwan’s actions have drawn the attention of law enforcement. The case is now being handled by the Seoul Gangnam Police Department, which has launched an official investigation into the matter. Minhwan is under suspicion of engaging in illegal activities, particularly the solicitation of prostitution, and will soon face formal inquiries as part of the investigation.

