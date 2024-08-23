EL CAPITXN celebrates his and friend BTS' SUGA's song Snooze returning to Billboard charts amid latter's DUI case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

In the world of K-pop, few friendships are as noteworthy as the one between EL CAPITXN and BTS' SUGA. Jang Yi Jeong, better known as EL CAPITXN, has recently showcased his unwavering support for his friend and collaborator, SUGA, amidst a challenging period for the BTS star.

On August 23, EL CAPITXN celebrated the return of his and SUGA's song Snooze to the Billboard charts, a significant achievement given the circumstances. Snooze, a track from SUGA's solo album D-2 under his moniker Agust D, features not only EL CAPITXN’s production expertise but also contributions from the late Japanese pianist Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose's Woosung.

Moreover, EL CAPITXN also updated one of the pinned reel on Instagram, editing the caption to read, “It’s all gonna be alright,” a heartfelt nod to SUGA and a show of support during his current legal issues.

SUGA’s legal trouble began on the night of August 6 when he was unfortunately involved in a DUI incident. The incident occurred in the Hannam Dong area of Seoul, where SUGA, after drinks with friends, was seen navigating an electric scooter and reportedly tripped on the pavement in front of his apartment's building, prompting assistance from police. His blood alcohol level at the time was reportedly 0.227%, significantly above the legal limit of 0.08%, leading to a legal probe. In South Korea, operating a motorized bicycle, such as an electric scooter, under the influence is classified as a criminal offense.

The situation was further complicated by conflicting media reports. On August 16, a major K-media outlet issued an apology for misreporting, following a CCTV footage release that clarified SUGA’s unsteady navigation and subsequent fall from his scooter. BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC reportedly confirmed the accuracy of the new footage and expressed their commitment to supporting SUGA and preventing future incidents.

In response to the situation, some alleged “fans” had put up flower wreaths in front of the HYBE building, calling for SUGA’s withdrawal from BTS. However, ARMYs, BTS’ beloved fandom, rallied in support, denying such reports and trending lyrics from SUGA’s tracks like Snooze and Nevermind to show their unwavering support.

Meanwhile, EL CAPITXN and SUGA’s bond is well-known among fans, with EL CAPITXN often referred to as "the handsome DJ" from SUGA’s D-Day concerts. His affection for SUGA has been evident in surprising moments including a heartfelt shout-out during SUGA’s encore concert and his endearing references to SUGA as "appa," meaning father in Korean. EL CAPITXN also credits SUGA with re-directing his career in music, after he lost his voice.

