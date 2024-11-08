G-Dragon to unveil his new single featuring BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung at 2024 MAMA Awards? Here's what we know

Are fans finally getting a BIGBANG comeback? Well, it might not be an official one, but reports suggest that G-Dragon will perform a new single at the upcoming 2024 MAMA Awards and the song will also feature his bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. Although it is yet to be confirmed, fans can’t help but feel excited.

On November 8, an exclusive report by a Korean media outlet stated that G-Dragon will unveil a new song with his bandmates. The BIGBANG leader is set to take the day 3 stage of the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 23. He will likely perform the new single with Taeyang and Daesung, who will also take the stage at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

Although the news is yet to be confirmed officially, it is already brewing excitement as it will mark the legendary boy band’s first music release as a trio. Since Seungri and T.O.P parted ways, BIGBANG hasn’t had any releases. Their last song still Life was released in 2022.

Although, not too long ago, the group made an appearance as a three-piece in Taeyang’s The Light Year Seoul concert in September, a new song is going to break the music charts.

G-Dragon has been confirmed as one of the performers for this year’s MAMA Awards. His highly-anticipated stage is scheduled for November 23 in Japan. The BIGBANG member made his solo comeback on October 31 with his brand new single POWER. The upbeat hip-hop track was unveiled as a pre-release, hinting that an album from the rapper is likely on the way.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with POWER, G-Dragon broke his 7-year-long hiatus and finally returned to music. In particular, fans couldn’t help but praise his tendency to eschew trends. He maintained his signature loose rap style throughout the whole track while making listeners groove with the hip-hop beats.

Kwon Ji Yong, better known as G-Dragon is a member of BIGBANG. He knows it all when it comes to producing, writing, composing, rapping, singing, and music. He is known as the ‘King of K-pop’ and his legacy travels beyond the borders. As the K-pop icon is returning ti music, fans can’t help but feel excited.

ALSO READ: When SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi visited NCT’s Doyoung to ‘escape’ from bandmates; know what happened