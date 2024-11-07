When SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi visited NCT’s Doyoung to ‘escape’ from bandmates; know what happened

It’s not everyday fans are blessed with some moments between idols from different K-pop groups. However, Hoshi and Doyoung are different. They are known to be close friends despite having seemingly opposite personalities. Perhaps that’s what balances their friendship. This unexpected pair once won fans’ hearts with their interaction.

During Mnet’s M COUNTDOWN, Hoshi went to Doyoung’s waiting room because the other room was occupied by twelve of his SEVENTEEN bandmates and he wanted to ‘escape’ from them. But soon their conversation changed as the NCT member asked him why Hoshi didn’t make a guest appearance on MUK 2 U (Doyoung and Haechan’s talk show).

In response, the SEVENTEEN member complained that he didn’t invite him. The NCT member argued that he could have just come and visited him on the set. However, Hoshi continued to complain as Doyoung argued with his logic. Their bickering was actually very hilarious and that’s what true friends do. The SEVENTEEN membe quickly changed the topic and the two adorably made up.

Watch this clip here:

Hoshi is a member of SEVENTEEN, a 13-piece boy band launched by PLEDIS Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary. He serves as the main dancer and lead vocalist of the group. He is also the leader of the group’s performance unit. In addition, he is a part of BSS (BooSeokSun), SEVENTEEN’s first official sub-unit. DK and Seungkawn are the other two members of BSS. In 2015, he kickstarted his K-pop career with the boy band.

On the other hand, Doyoung debuted with NCT in 2016. He is known for his vocal prowess and is often considered the second-best among all of NCT. As his popularity grew further, fans became excited about his solo debut. On April 22, 2024, he finally released his first studio album, YOUTH. The 10-track album became a fan favorite, especially the title track, Little Light.

Following the success of his debut album, the NCT member hit the road for his first-ever solo Asia tour named Dear Youth. Aside from concerts in Seoul, Doyoung visited Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Nagoya, Bangkok, and Hong Kong for his first world tour.

