Gangnam B-Side with Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, BIBI: Release date, time, where to watch, cast and more

Gangnam B-Side is a much-awaited crime drama starring Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, BIBI and more. Anticipation runs high as Ji Chang Wook and BIBI reunite and are joined by the talented cast along with the crew. The thriller is a fast-paced chase story about a team that goes on a hunt for a missing person.

Release date

Gangnam B-Side is scheduled to premiere on November 6.

Time

The series will be released at 12:30 pm.

Where to watch

The crime thriller will be streaming on Disney+.

Schedule

The series will include 8 episodes in total and new episodes will be airing every Wednesday.

Genre

Action, thriller, mystery, crime

Cast

Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Yun Gil Ho, who is a broker. Yun Gil Ho is not really known to be a noble citizen who goes by the book. He is joined by Jo Woo Jin as rough detective Kang Dong Woo and Han Yun Kyung as stoic and careful prosecutor Min Seo Jin. BIBI plays the charismatic Jae Hui, who goes missing.

Ji Chang Wook started off his career as a musical actor. He is a popular K-drama actor known for projects like Suspicious Partner, The K2, and The Worst of Evil. Over the years, Jo Woo Jin has appeared in many hits like Happiness and Narco Saints. The actor made his debut in 2011 with the film War of the Arrows.

Advertisement

Han Yun Kyung debuted in 2014 with the film Mould. She is known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo and See You in My 19th Life. BIBI, who is a popular singer, has worked on projects like The Worst of Evil and Hopeless.

Crew

The project has been directed by Park Noo Ri, who is also known for Money and Political Fever. Jo Won Gyu took charge of the script. He also wrote for Argon.

Plot

In a city where bustling days blend with dazzling nights, a string of disappearances rattles Gangnam. Jae Hui, an employee at a nightlife establishment holding critical evidence, vanishes, prompting Yun Gil Ho, a fixer in the entertainment scene, to search for her. Gil Ho isn’t alone in his pursuit—Detective Kang Dong U, demoted after uncovering his colleagues’ corruption, is assigned to the case at his chief’s request, while prosecutor Min Seo Jin, favored by the chief prosecutor, also joins the investigation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, club officials, desperate to find Jae Hui, use every tactic available. As each party races to locate her, hidden motives, personal vendettas, and unspoken desires come to light, revealing the shadowy underbelly of Gangnam and the complex entanglements lurking behind the city’s glittering exterior.

ALSO READ: Brewing Love Ep 1 teaser: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won are aces in their fields who meet unexpectedly; Watch