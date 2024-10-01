Gangnam B-Side poster: Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin and Ha Yun Kyung team up to intensely search for BIBI who goes missing; SEE

Gangnam B-Side is an upcoming crime thriller starring Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung and BIBI in the lead roles. Anticipation runs high as Ji Chang Wook and BIBI reunite and are joined by the talented cast along with the crew. The thriller is a fast-paced chase story about a team which goes on a hunt for a missing person.

On October 1, Disney+ unveiled the group poster and individual character posters for their much-awaited series Gangnam B-Side. The posters revealed the personalities of the main characters. Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Yun Gil Ho who is a broker. Yun Gil Ho is not really known to be a noble citizen who goes by the book. He is joined by Jo Woo Jin as rough detective Kang Dong Woo and Han Yun Kyung as stoic and careful prosecutor Min Seo Jin. BIBI plays the charismatic Jae Hui who goes missing.

See the posters below.

Gangnam B-Side is scheduled to release on November 6. The drama will include 8 episodes which will be released every Wednesday.

The project has been directed by Park Noo Ri who is also known for Money and Political Fever. Jo Won Gyu took charge of the script. He also wrote for Argon.

The drama revolves around a detective who was demoted but has to take matters into his own hands as his daughter's friend joins the list of missing people from Gangnam. He is joined by a prosecutor and a broker in his search for the truth. They get involved in a world filled with crime, corruption and evil.

Advertisement

Ji Chang Wook is a popular K-drama actor known for projects like Suspicious Partner, The K2 and The Worst of Evil. Over the years, Jo Woo Jin has appeared in many hits like Happiness and Narco Saints. Han Yun Kyung is known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo and See You in My 19th Life. BIBI, who is a popular singer, has worked on projects like The Worst of Evil and Hopeless.

ALSO READ: Squid Game season 2 teaser: Gong Yoo returns to invite players to the deadly arena; WATCH