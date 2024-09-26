Gangnam B-Side confirms Nov 16 premiere; teaser shows Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, and more in prime roles for crime thriller

Ji Chang Wook’s highly anticipated crime thriller K-drama Gangnam B-Side has finally confirmed its premiere in November along with its first teaser. The teaser shows Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, and others taking on prime roles for the crime thriller.

On September 26, 2024, Disney+ confirmed Gangnam B-Side premiere on November 16 along with its first-ever teaser.

The teaser begins by announcing that under the glamorous city of Gangnam is the world they play in. A scared BIBI who will play Jae Hee is seen fleeing a club filled with people scared and bleeding from her forehead, hinting at something dangerous at play.

While Jo Woo Jin’s Kang Dong Woo looks at something with his detective gaze on the other hand, Ji Chang Wook’s Yoon Gil Ho says “Gangnam is a mess” while he scrutinizes something. We then see a terrified Ha Yoon Kyung, who plays Min Seo Jin.

BIBI’s character is seen watching something that she probably shouldn’t have seen, which lands her into big trouble. Other scenes show the messed up world of crime in Gangnam and the way it has complicated the lives of the lead characters.

Watch Gangnam B-Side’s first teaser here:

Gangnam B-Side will follow the story of a series of inexplicable disappearances from Gangnam, which brings Kang Dong Woo, Yoon Gil Ho, and Min Seo Jin to the same place chasing the truth when Jae Hee goes missing too after unraveling a secret she shouldn’t have known.

Ji Chang Wook is one of the most popular South Korean actors who has been captivating audiences by acing in a wide range of roles across movies and K-dramas.

Most recently, he was seen playing King Go Nam Mu in The Queen Woo alongside Jeon Jong Seo. He also played the main villain Andy in the revenge thriller movie Revolver alongside Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon.

Ji Chang Wook is best known for The K2, Healer, If You Wish Upon Me, Empress Ki, Backstreet Rookie, Melting Me Softly, The Worst of Evil, Suspicious Partner, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic, and Welcome to Samdalri.

