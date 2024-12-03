(G)I-DLE’s Minnie to make solo debut with first album in January 2025, CUBE Entertainment confirms

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie is stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, and fans are buzzing with excitement after news broke on December 3 that the talented Thai singer-songwriter will release her highly anticipated first solo album in January 2025. This marks a major milestone for Minnie, who has been enchanting audiences with her unique voice and artistry since debuting with (G)I-DLE in 2018.

The news was first reported by K-media outlet News1, and it didn’t take long for CUBE Entertainment to confirm. A representative stated, “Minnie is currently working hard on her first solo album, with the aim of releasing it in mid-January next year.”

This announcement has only heightened the anticipation among fans, who are eager to see how Minnie’s creativity will shine in her solo venture.

Minnie’s solo debut comes on the heels of (G)I-DLE’s recent contract renewal announcement with CUBE Entertainment, the quintet made at the 2024 Melon Music Awards, cementing the group’s strong bond and signaling more exciting projects on the horizon.

Known for her swoon-worthy vocals, multilingual skills, and artistic contributions, Minnie has already demonstrated her ability to connect with fans worldwide. Her songwriting and production credits on tracks like Blow Your Mind, I’m the Trend, and Moon has shown her creative prowess, setting high expectations for her upcoming solo work.

Advertisement

Since debuting as part of (G)I-DLE, Minnie, the beloved Thai singer, has gained recognition not only as a singer but also as a composer, actress, and all-around performer. Her contributions to the group’s success have been invaluable, with her enchanting Thai-inspired intro for Latata, (G)I-DLE’s Japanese debut album, on QUEENDOM, still resonating with fans. Beyond music, in September 2020, Minnie made her acting debut in the Netflix sitcom So Not Worth It alongside Park Se Wan, further proving her versatility.

Now, as January approaches, Neverland, (G)I-DLE’s beloved fandom, and music enthusiasts alike are counting down the days until Minnie’s debut album drops. With her history of pushing creative boundaries and delivering heartfelt performances, there’s no doubt that Minnie’s solo journey will be nothing short of extraordinary.

ALSO READ: 2024 Melon Music Awards Winners: aespa, (G)I-DLE lift daesang trophies; BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, IU bag top titles