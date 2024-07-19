(G)I-DLE's Miyeon apologizes to BTS' Jungkook after 1 year for trophy mishap during M Countdown anniversary

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon has adorably apologized to BTS' Jungkook once again for a memorable mishap that occurred during her tenure as an MC on M Countdown in 2023. Ahead of a special anniversary episode, Miyeon reflected on her most memorable mistake. She recalled the moment from the past when Jungkook won first place for SEVEN, and the trophy's head fell off.

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon apologizes to BTS’ Jungkook

On July 18, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon made an endearing apology to BTS' Jungkook during a special anniversary episode of M Countdown. Miyeon, who previously served as an MC on the show, joined current MCs RIIZE’s Sohee, ZEROBASEONE’s Hanbin, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun for the celebratory episode. The four idols shared a great rapport, reflecting Miyeon's comfort in her former role.

During the live Waiting Room segment, Miyeon was asked about her most memorable mistake while being an MC. She recounted an incident involving Jungkook that occurred on July 27, 2023, when he won first place for his song SEVEN. Since Jungkook was not present, Miyeon accepted the trophy on his behalf, but to her surprise, the trophy's head started spinning and eventually fell off. MONSTA X’s Shownu had to step in and hold the trophy as Miyeon continued her closing comments.

Reflecting on the humorous mishap, Miyeon said, “When Jungkook sunbaenim won first place, the head of the trophy was spinning round and round. I remember being so surprised.” She seized the moment to apologize again, adding, “Let me take the chance to apologize again. It was such a fascinating experience.”

Amusingly, back then, Jungkook had playfully acknowledged the incident on Weverse, expressing his gratitude for the win and humorously mentioning the trophy mishap. His message read, “ARMY, thank you for number one on ‘M Countdown!’ Thanks to you all, I was able to be number one on ‘M Countdown’ twice!!! Hehe. Uh… I was actually watching it live? I saw the trophy head come off hahaha. Hahahahahahah thank you!!!”

Even after a year, fans continued to find the incident adorable, and Miyeon's candid apology endeared her to fans worldwide.

More about (G)I-DLE’s latest activities

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE recently announced their upcoming world tour i-DOL, kicking off in Seoul in August 2024. They also released their seventh Korean EP, I SWAY, on July 8, featuring the lead single Klaxon with a captivating music video. This release showcases their artistic innovation and solidifies their position as a powerhouse in K-pop.

