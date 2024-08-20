(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon returns to high school days in cameo stills from friend Hyeri’s sports film Victory; PICS

Hyeri’s new sports-themed film Victory is now meeting viewers with cheerful vibes in theaters across South Korea. Adding to the excitement, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon made a surprise cameo in this film. The duo is known to have been friends for a long while and their close bond has now materialized into the K-pop idol’s special appearance in the sports-themed film.

On August 20, Mindmark Movie surprised fans with a new set of stills from Victory that featured (G)I-DLE member Miyeon. In the pictures, she channeled her high school avatar in a well-fitted school uniform.

The K-pop idol is seen bringing her dance moves to the screen as she auditions for the Millennium Girls, the high school cheerleading team in Victory that plans to take over the world. With her flowing hair and perfect visuals, Miyeon channeled the image of everyone’s high school crush.

The (G)I-DLE member's cameo avatar has taken fans by surprise, drawing attention with her precise K-pop idol skills that got an on-screen version. Although brief, her quirky presence in Victory has added a vast impact to the narrative. Viewers in theater also enjoyed Miyeon’s reunion with her friend Hyeri, who plays the lead role in this sports film.

See Miyeon’s pics from Victory here:

Meanwhile, on August 14, 2024, Victory premiered nationwide in South Korea and continues to create buzz in its second week of release. Set in the backdrop of 1999, the story revolves around a bunch of high school cheerleaders who rise to fame with their passion for dance.

Hyeri, who is known for her role in Reply 1988 and My Roommate is a Gumiho returns to her high school era as Pil Sun, a passionate dancer. Doona! Fame Park Se Wan transforms into her best friend Mi Na, while Jo Aram known as Doctor Cha joins them on a special mission. With their passion for cheerleading, the trio set out to create the Millenium Girls, the first cheerleaders’ club in their school.

Lee Jung Ha known for Moving also stars in Victory as a talented goalkeeper of their high school football team. Through its theatrical run, the film continues to inspire youngsters with hope, dreams, and passion.

