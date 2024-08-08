(G)-IDLE’s Soyeon eyeing new agencies as CUBE Ent contract nears its end? KOZ Ent and BPM deny signing rumors

(G)-IDLE’s Soyeon’s contract with CUBE Entertainment will officially end, which caused a stir among fans. This has led to speculation among fans as reports have emerged that the K-pop idol is exploring various options and might terminate her contract with the company she is currently working under.

With Jeon Soyeon's contract with CUBE Entertainment officially ending in November, speculation about her next move is intensifying. If she does not renew her contract, (G)I-DLE will temporarily continue as a four-member group. Reports suggest that Soyeon is considering several companies, including KOZ Entertainment, led by Zico, and Big Planet Made Entertainment.

The K-pop idol’s contract end was publicly revealed during a recent (G)I-DLE concert, where she altered lyrics to reference the November expiration. Soyeon gave a solo stage performance at (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] IN SEOUL and grabbed fans’ attention due to its controversial lyrics as she performed her solo track, which included the lyrics, “Contract ends in November. Who can stop me?“

Although some rumors have surfaced, the companies have denied any signing talks so far. Moreover, CUBE Entertainment confirmed that they are in talks regarding a contract renewal.

Soyeon is a rapper and record producer who debuted as a K-pop idol with (G)I-DLE and produced many title tracks for the group. However, she initially gained attention for her appearances in Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar. She made her debut as a solo artist with the EP Windy, along with the title track Beam Beam, in 2021.

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment, and they made their debut in 2018 with their first EP, I Am, along with the title track Latata. Apart from Soyeon, the group consists of four members: Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua. They recently made their comeback with a mini-album I SWAY with the title track Klaxon in 2024.

