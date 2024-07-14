Girls' Day's Hyeri wins Rising Star Award at 2024 New York Asian Film Festival for film Victory

Reply 1988 star Lee Hyeri received the Rising Star Award at the 2024 New York Asian Film Festival for the film Victory. While she was announced to be the winner earlier in June, she received the award this July. The idol and actress also shared pictures from the event on her social media.

Hyeri receives Rising Star Award at the 2024 New York Asian Film Festival

On July 12, Girls' Day's Lee Hyeri received the Rising Star Asia Award at the 23rd New York Asian Film Festival for her role in the film Victory. The award celebrates the emerging talent in the industry. Kim Go Eun had also won this award in the past.

Lee Hyeri is a part of the popular K-pop group Girl's Day and debuted as an idol in 2010. She was last seen in the drama May I Help You in 2022. She made her acting debut with Tasty Life in 2012. Her claim to fame as an actor was with her role as Sung Deok Sun in Reply 1988. She has also featured in dramas like My Roommate is a Gumiho and Moonshine.

More about Victory

Victory is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2024. Reply 1988's Hyeri, Doona's Park Se Wan, Moving's Lee Jung Ha and Doctor Cha's Jo Aram are headlining the upcoming film.

The story revolves around a high school cheerleading group in 1999 in a small village. Pil Sun is a passionate dancer, and she, along with her best friend Mi Na, joins the cheerleading club at their school. Se Hyun is a transfer student with past cheerleading experience who also joined the club. The film follows the life of these students, who are spirited cheerleaders. The story explores their youth, passions, and lives.

The project has been directed by Park Bum Soo, who also worked on popular films like Single in Seoul and Red Carpet.

