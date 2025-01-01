Girls' Generation's Seohyun sustains leg injury on filming sets; makes appearance as MC on 2024 KBS Drama Awards with cane

Girls' Generation's Sephyun recently sustained a leg injury while filming for her upcoming drama. However, despite the injury, she attended the 2024 KBS Drama Awards to host the ceremony with poise. According to her agency, she is currently in recovery.

On December 31, 2024, the 2024 KBS Drama Awards was held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Seohyun was one of the MCs along with Moon Sang Min and Jang Sung Kyu. The ceremony wasn't broadcast live to mourn the Jeju Air crash incident. However, fans who attended the pre-recording noticed that the SNSD member was walking around with the help of a white cane. It caused quite a concern among the audience. Many wondered if she was badly injured. However, despite the difficulty in walking, Seohyun hosted the event precisely with a bright smile on her face. Fans couldn't help but praise her dedication.

On January 1, her agency confirmed to media outlets that she had indeed sustained a leg injury while filming for her upcoming project. "She is currently undergoing treatment and focusing on recovery. She plans to rejoin the drama filming soon," said her agency.

Wishing her a speedy recovery!

Watch Seohyun at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards here:

Seohyun is currently filming for her upcoming romance fantasy drama The First Night With the Duke (working title). In this KBS2 drama, she will be seen acting alongside 2PM's Taecyeon. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the chemistry between these 2nd generation K-pop idols.

The drama will follow the story of an ordinary college student who mysteriously enters the world of a romance novel after her soul gets confined inside the body of a minor character. There, she spends the night with the male lead of the novel, who is known for his obsessive personality.

Seohyun will take on the role of this minor character Cha Sun Chaek. She comes from an elite and wealthy family but aims to live a quiet and peaceful life. Her plans shatter when the college student K's soul enters her body. She gets entangled with Yi Beon (played by Taecyeon), the male lead of the novel.

