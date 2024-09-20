Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born character posters OUT: Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Jung Eun Chae, and more adopt mighty personalities on stage

Kim Tae Ri’s upcoming period K-drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born has finally unveiled the character posters. The posters highlight the strong transformation as they adopt new personalities as they go on stage. Kim Tae Ri will finally be returning to K-dramas with this one after a year since Revenant.

On September 20, 2024, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born characters were revealed alongside motion posters. Beginning with Kim Tae Ri, who transforms into Yoon Jeongnyeon, her poster depicts her going from a sunny village girl, trainee to a strong opera lead as she adopts a whole new personality when on stage.

Second, Shin Ye Eun, who plays Yoon Jeongnyeon’s rival Heo Young Seo. She is a confident girl whose eyes have the power to speak as she flaps her fan and becomes a whole new person. Filled with dreams of becoming the best on stage, she gives strong competition to Kim Tae Ri’s character.

Third is none other than the director of Maeran Theater Company, Ra Mi Ran as Kang So Bok. With an aura of a queen she sits in her traditional hanbok, her expressions resilient hint at her strong belief in the girls of her company and how she supports them.

Fourth, we meet Jung Eun Chae who plays the charming Prince on stage no one can avoid but be captivated by. Moon Ok Kyung, is a woman of many charms on one side she wears a bold three-piece suit as if a powerful businesswoman while on the other she becomes a charismatic prince, one can’t take eyes off of.

Fifth, we meet the princess of Maeran Theater Company, Seo Hye Rang played by Kim Yoon Hye who even in her real life lives like a princess. She wants to live as a star forever and her elegant transformation into a princess in her character poster catches attention.

Meanwhile, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is set to premiere on tvN on October 12, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST). It will also be available for streaming on Disney+. The period drama is based on a popular webtoon by Seo Ireh and Namon.

