Way Back Love FIRST trailer OUT: Kim Min Ha unexpectedly meets dead boyfriend Gong Myung, reopening old wounds

Kim Min Ha, the noted South Korean actress who is best known for her lead role in the acclaimed series Pachinko will soon be leading the drama Way Back Love alongside Be Melodramatic’s Gong Myung. Ahead of its reveal at BIFF 2024, Way Back Love’s first trailer and stills have been revealed depicting Kim Min Ha who is taken back when she suddenly reunites with her dead boyfriend Gong Myung.

On September 4, 2024, the 29th Busan International Film Festival revealed the first trailer of Way Back Love starring Kim Min Ha and Gong Myung along with the unseen stills from the drama.

The trailer begins with Kim Min Ha who plays Kim Ra Moo, she has a similar name to one of her male classmates, Kim Ram Woo played by Gong Myung. Kim Min Ha is a bubbly girl who runs from place to place. She exchanges name batches with Gong Myung and tries to take his place during PT and fails miserably showcasing her free-spirited soul.

The following scenes show how Kim Min Ha and Gong Myung’s characters though starting off on the wrong foot soon come close and start having romantic feelings for each other.

Suddenly, time changes and we see a gloomy Kim Ra Moo when she opens her door she finds her boyfriend Kim Ram Woo at her door, but he died 4 years ago. This unexpected reunion leads to the reopening of old wounds.

Kim Min Ha remembers when she broke down after suddenly losing her boyfriend, Gong Myung. She can not understand why is he back when he says, he has something to say to her.

Watch Way Back Love’s first trailer here:

Additionally, Way Back Love’s first set of stills was also released. The first stills show when Kim Min Ha suddenly meets her dead boyfriend Gong Myung and is shocked. While others show their happy school times with classmates.

Check out the stills here:

Way Back Love is a coming-of-age fantasy romance K-drama that will be released later on TVING. It follows the story of a girl who has become dejected and lost all hope, but a new chapter opens in her life when her dead boyfriend reappears as a grim reaper.

