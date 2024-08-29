Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung announces Japan solo debut on October 30 with four-track album Unstoppable; Know details

Sooyoung, a member of the legendary K-pop group Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD), is now gearing up for her new venture. Recently, the singer has announced her solo debut in Japan. She is set to release a four-track single album titled Unstoppable in this October. Announcing her new journey, Sooyoung has shared a classic concept photo, wearing a black dress.

On August 29, Sooyoung through her social media handles announced her upcoming solo debut single Unstoppable. Set to release on October 30 in Japan, the single album will feature a total of four songs - the title track Unstoppable, C.A.L.M, Who is this reflection in this world, and Call me.

To announce her solo debut, the SNSD member took to her Instagram and shared a new concept photo that captures her mature and sophisticated image. Presumably, the theme of her debut single will also revolve around ‘towards the age of adult’.

See Sooyoung’s solo debut announcement here:

Meanwhile, according to Sports World’s report on August 29, Sooyoung collaborated with some of the top creators in South Korea and Japan for her upcoming solo debut. Soma Genda, Kanata Okajima, Knoak, and Yui Mugino, some of the biggest music producers who have worked with world-class artists came together to enhance the perception of the SNSD member’s upcoming single album.

In addition, it has been reported that Sooyoung herself participated in the lyrics writing for three of her songs in Unstoppable. She also took responsibility for producing the worldview of this album.

Expressing her excitement, the singer said “I'm thrilled that I can finally make the solo debut that I've only imagined. I'm happy to have this new opportunity to collaborate with creators from Korea and Japan as an artist. Please look forward to it.”

To celebrate her upcoming single, Sooyoung will hold a debut showcase event at the Ebisu Garden Hall in Tokyo, Japan on October 26.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol is making her solo debut in 22 years since joining Girls’ Generation. Apart from music, she is also known as a talented actress. Some of her best works include Not Others, So I Married an Anti-fan, Run On, and Tell Me What You Saw, among others.

