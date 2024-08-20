Gong Myung cast as university doctor, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung as mechanic in A Very Common Sense Alcoholic: Report

Gong Myung and Girls' Generation's Choi Sooyoung will be leading the upcoming drama A Very Common Sense Alcoholic, according to recent reports. The drama is being written by Myung Soo Hyun who is also known for projects like A Poem a Day, Monthly Magazine Home and Drinking Solo. Gong Myung and Myung Soo Hyung have also worked together in the 2016 drama Drinking Solo.

On August 20, it was reported that Gong Myung and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung have been cast in the much-awaited drama A Very Common Sense Alcoholic. Soououng will be taking on the role of Han Geum Ju who is a mechanic in a big company and is often called 'the woman who drinks better than men'. Gong Myung will appear as Seo Eui Joon, a university doctor who comes down to a rural health center.

The drama will tell the story of a woman who is born and raised in an alcoholic family and tries to get rid of alcohol. The project will be directed by Jang Yoo Jung.

Girls’ Generation is a veteran K-pop group which debuted in August 2007 with the song Into the World. They rose to fame with the 2009 track Gee which is considered a classic. Sooyoung is the vocalist of the group. She has also acted in projects like So I Married An Anti-fan, Run On, Not Others and more.

Gong Myung made his debut as an actor in 2013 with the film, If You Were Me 6. Since then he has appeared in several hit movies and dramas like Extreme Jobs, The Bride of Habeak, Be Melodramatic, The Lovers of the Red Sky, and more. His latest appearance was in the film Citizen of a Kind which was released on January 24, 2024. The movie tells the story of a voice-pishing victim who teams up and tries to catch the culprits who stole her money.

