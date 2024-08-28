LE SSERAFIM’s Smart becomes their 5th music video to amass 100 million views after FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, and more

LE SSERAFIM is one of the top girl groups in the current K-pop industry. Now, their hit B-side track Smart has further contributed to their surging stardom. The song became their 5th music video to amass 100 million views after FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, and more.

On August 28, around 3 AM KST, LE SEERAFIM’s Smart exceeded 100 million views on YouTube. Released on March 6, the music video has managed to achieve the feat just within 5 months and 22 days.

Meanwhile, this marks the girl group’s fifth song which has surpassed this impressive view count. Previously, their music videos for FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, UNFORGIVEN, and Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife, each have racked up a whopping 100 million views on YouTube. At the same time, Smart is the group’s second B-side track to achieve the feat.

Congratulations LE SSERAFIM!

Released on March 6, 2024, Smart is one of the B-side tracks from LE SSERAFIM’s third mini-album EASY. Like the group’s most B-sides, this song also has a catchy chorus part and an addictive choreography that instantly became a hit. Upon its release, the song dominated social platforms for weeks, as many fans across the globe participated in the dance challenge.

The powerful lyrics of this track serve as an anthem for determination, intelligence, and the drive to succeed. At the same time, the song celebrates self-assurance and confidence, with the group proclaiming themselves as ‘smarter babies’ through the chorus. Overall, the song encapsulates LE SSERAFIM’s passion for music and their relentless attitude towards success.

Watch the music video for Smart here:

On the work front, LE SSEAFIM is set to release their 4th mini-album CRAZY on August 30. This marks their return 5 months after their third EP EASY was released.

Since the beginning of 2024, the girl group has been keeping quite busy with various activities. Back in April, they reached a new career milestone with the Coachella 2024 stage. Although their performance, in particular, their live vocals received mixed responses in the first week, the group came back stronger for their second stage.

