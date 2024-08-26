Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Go Soo's law K-drama Parole Officer Lee Han Shin confirms broadcast plans in last quarter; Report

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, the famous actress, and K-pop singer will be soon returning to the small screen with a brand new legal K-drama alongside the noted actor Go Soo. According to the new reports following in today morning, Go Soo and Yuri’s legal drama tentatively known as Parole Officer Lee Han Shin will reportedly be broadcast in October later this year.

On August 26, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Herald Pop reported that Parole Officer Lee Han Shin starring Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Go Soo is set to premiere on tvN in the last quarter of 2024, in October.

Parole Officer Lee Han Shin will be hailed by River Where the Moon Rises director Yoon Sang Ho and penned by Park Chi Hyung. Parole Officer Lee Han Shin will follow the story of Lee Han Shin played by Go Soo who becomes a parole officer. He gets the final judgment call regarding those inmates who have questionable character. Leading the legal drama with him will be Girls’ Generation’s Yuri.

Go Soo will portray the role of Lee Han Shin, a strict parole officer who fights inmates who try to exploit the system with money and influence. He confronts such people with strength while ensuring justice.

On the other hand, Yuri of SNSD will be seen playing the role of Ahn Seo Yun, the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit’s top detective. She has dedicated her entire life to catching criminals, she is well known for her intuitive skills, detailed observation skills, and strong sense of justice.

Along with Yuri and Go Soo, Parole Officer Lee Han Shin will also star Baek Ji Wona and Lee Hak Joo.

Baek Ji Won will portray Choi Hwa Ran who works with Lee Han Shin, she used to be known for power to get money in the world of loan sharks but changes her focus to helping people once she meets Han Shin.

Finally, Lee Hak Joo will be starring in the legal K-drama as Ji Myung Seob, who is a haughty second-generation chaebol who does not care much for others.

Parole Officer Lee Han Shin will be broadcast late on tvN and it is already creating much buzz as it will mark Yuri’s return to the small screen after a long time.

