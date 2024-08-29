Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Sam Smith to release I’m Not The Only One 10th anniversary remix on August 30

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is set to collaborate with Sam Smith. The American singer is gearing up to release a new remix version of their 2014 hit I’m Not The Only One on August 30, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the song. They has announced that the SNSD member will be featured on this new edition of the track.

On August 29, Sam Smith took to their Instagram and shared a story, announcing the upcoming collaboration with Taeyeon on the 10th anniversary edition of the song I’m Not The Only One.

The new remix is set to drop on August 30. This surprising collaboration between the K-pop star and the American singer is garnering a lot of interest in South Korea. Additionally, this seems like a great opportunity for Taeyeon to solidify her name in the global music scene, while Sam Smith gets to expand their fandom in South Korea.

Both these singers are known for their vocal prowess, so fans are eagerly looking forward to this exciting collaboration and how they complement each other’s unique tones.

See Sam Smith’s Instagram story here:

Kim Taeyeon, known mononymously as Taeyeon is the leader of the legendary K-pop group Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD). In August 2007, she debuted with the group, which soon rose to the top as the best-selling artist in South Korea.

Advertisement

Apart from SNSD, she is also part of SM Entertainment’s supergroup Got the Beat with bandmate Hyoyeon, soloist BoA, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Wendy, and aespa’s Karina, and Winter.

On October 7, 2015, Taeyeon embarked on a new journey as a soloist with her first mini-album I. Some of her best solo songs include Why, Rain, Starlight, Weekend, and more. On July 8, 2024, she made her comeback with a brand new single titled Heaven. The song showcased her usual charm and earned significant praise from her fandom.

Meanwhile, released on August 1, 2014, I’m Not The Only One is one of the greatest songs of all time by Sam Smith. This chartbuster currently has a whopping 1.6 billion views on YouTube. Taeyeon’s feature on the track’s upcoming remix is something worth looking forward to.

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung announces Japan solo debut on October 30 with four-track album Unstoppable; Know details