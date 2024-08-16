When Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and SHINee’s Key were shocked by a ‘cigarette box’ during livestream

Taeyeon, the famous K-pop soloist, and member of the noted girl group Girls’ Generation, once was on live with SHINee’s Key when a funny thing happened showcasing the generation gap. Taeyeon and Key appeared as guests on the famous food blogger Haetnim’s eating show when they couldn’t stop laughing about a ‘cigarette box.’

It all happened soon after Taeyeon's solo album INVU, the Girls’ Generation member appeared as a guest with fellow SM Entertainment artist Key of SHINee on Haetnim’s mukbang channel, and they were hosting a live stream. A moment came when Key said a fan commented, “Is that a cigarette box in the middle?” Even Key asked what looked there like a cigarette box.

As it happened, in the back of the room, Taeyeon’s new album IVNU was on display the ‘cigarette box’ in question was actually a cassette of the SNSD member’s album. Taeyeon, realizing that what the fan was talking about was actually a cassette, laughed out loud.

Taeyeon and Key were both shocked by the alleged ‘cigarette box,’ which was actually a cassette. Key also realized this soon as he was looking for the thing and then brought the “cigarette box” (IVNU cassette) to the front and said oh, “This is that cigarette.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taeyeon could not stop laughing at the utter shock of this confusion. The food YouTuber Haetnim then announced that the present generation wouldn't know. The SNSD member realized that from afar a cassette did look like a packet of cigarettes.

Key and Taeyeon that day proved that they were true millennials as they were insanely shocked when fans did not recognize a cassette and thought it was a “cigarette box.”

Taeyeon even advised to “not smoke” it as it was not cigarettes but an album; she still couldn't stop laughing and almost fell down laughing. Key even shook the cassette, pretending they were cigarettes while laughing. Taeyeon later told everyone it was a tape and showed it closely on camera.

Watch the fun moment here:

Meanwhile, Taeyeon recently released her comeback single, Heaven, on July 8, 2024, with a dark-themed and captivating music video laced with beautiful choreography.

Additionally, Key also released his first-ever solo Japanese single, Tongue Tied, on June 25, 2024.